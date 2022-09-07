Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Food and drink festival attracts more than 12,000 people

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:11 PM September 7, 2022
North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival had around 12,000 visitors at the Walled Garden at Holkham Hall

North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival had around 12,000 visitors at the Walled Garden at Holkham Hall - Credit: Fisheye Images

A popular food and drink festival attracted more than 12,000 people as it was held for the 14th time.

North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival took place on Saturday and Sunday (September 3-4) in the Walled Garden at Holkham Hall.

North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival was held on September 3 and 4 in the Walled Garden at Holkham Hall

North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival was held on September 3 and 4 in the Walled Garden at Holkham Hall - Credit: Fisheye Images

Around 60 artisan stalls sold a wide variety of local produce, including wines, cheese, and even dog treats.

Chris Coubrough, festival chair and Wells hotelier, said: "We are really pleased with how it went, with more than 12,000 visitors and great weather. We must thank Holkham and our headline sponsors, Kettle Foods.”

North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival saw beekeeper Leigh Goodsell of Leigh’s Bees win the £1000 Kettle Food

North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival saw beekeeper Leigh Goodsell of Leigh’s Bees win the £1000 Kettle Foods Mentorship Prize - Credit: Fisheye Images

The festival, run by volunteers, included a cookery theatre where both chefs and local producers gave demonstrations of recipes, including a Yorkshire pudding made with beer.

Candi Robertson, of Candi’s Chutneys, celebrated her tenth anniversary this year. She said: “As usual, the festival delivered - it’s been a stonking weekend.”

The 2022 festival will take place on the weekend of September 2-3. 

North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival celebrated its 14th year

North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival celebrated its 14th year - Credit: Fisheye Images

North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival celebrated its 14th year

North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival celebrated its 14th year - Credit: Fisheye Images

Leigh's Bee was one of 60 Norfolk artisan stalls selling a wide variety of local produce

Leigh's Bee was one of 60 Norfolk artisan stalls selling a wide variety of local produce - Credit: Fisheye Images

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Don't Miss

Tony Goddard, National Coastwatch station manager for Wells, in the newly-revamped lookout point

Revamped lookout point set to open on north Norfolk coast

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Post Office in Wells-Next-the-Sea. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Post Office to stay shut after 'traumatic' robbery

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
An arrest has been made after a man armed with a crowbar stole cash from a post office in Wells

Man armed with crowbar steals cash from north Norfolk post office

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Fay Dewing, owner of Sew Sweet in Fakenham, with the old-fashioned style jars of sweet favourites. P

Shop owner vows to continue uniform payment plan

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon