Food and drink festival attracts more than 12,000 people

North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival had around 12,000 visitors at the Walled Garden at Holkham Hall - Credit: Fisheye Images

A popular food and drink festival attracted more than 12,000 people as it was held for the 14th time.

North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival took place on Saturday and Sunday (September 3-4) in the Walled Garden at Holkham Hall.

North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival was held on September 3 and 4 in the Walled Garden at Holkham Hall - Credit: Fisheye Images

Around 60 artisan stalls sold a wide variety of local produce, including wines, cheese, and even dog treats.

Chris Coubrough, festival chair and Wells hotelier, said: "We are really pleased with how it went, with more than 12,000 visitors and great weather. We must thank Holkham and our headline sponsors, Kettle Foods.”

North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival saw beekeeper Leigh Goodsell of Leigh’s Bees win the £1000 Kettle Foods Mentorship Prize - Credit: Fisheye Images

The festival, run by volunteers, included a cookery theatre where both chefs and local producers gave demonstrations of recipes, including a Yorkshire pudding made with beer.

Candi Robertson, of Candi’s Chutneys, celebrated her tenth anniversary this year. She said: “As usual, the festival delivered - it’s been a stonking weekend.”

The 2022 festival will take place on the weekend of September 2-3.

North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival celebrated its 14th year - Credit: Fisheye Images

