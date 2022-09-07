Food and drink festival attracts more than 12,000 people
- Credit: Fisheye Images
A popular food and drink festival attracted more than 12,000 people as it was held for the 14th time.
North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival took place on Saturday and Sunday (September 3-4) in the Walled Garden at Holkham Hall.
Around 60 artisan stalls sold a wide variety of local produce, including wines, cheese, and even dog treats.
Chris Coubrough, festival chair and Wells hotelier, said: "We are really pleased with how it went, with more than 12,000 visitors and great weather. We must thank Holkham and our headline sponsors, Kettle Foods.”
The festival, run by volunteers, included a cookery theatre where both chefs and local producers gave demonstrations of recipes, including a Yorkshire pudding made with beer.
Candi Robertson, of Candi’s Chutneys, celebrated her tenth anniversary this year. She said: “As usual, the festival delivered - it’s been a stonking weekend.”
The 2022 festival will take place on the weekend of September 2-3.