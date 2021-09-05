Thousands of food-lovers flock to outdoor festival at Holkham

gallery

Published: 12:16 PM September 5, 2021

The Saxton family at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Estate. - Credit: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Thousands of people have flocked to the grounds of Holkham Estate to enjoy culinary delights ranging from gourmet popcorn to Indian curries.

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival, now in its 12th year, began on Saturday and concludes this afternoon (Sunday, September 6).

Marietta Hickman owner of Cheeky Nibbles at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Estate. - Credit: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Alice Roberts, from the festival, said around 5,000 people went to the first day of the event and a similar number were expected today.

She said: "It's been really good - we've had great attendance. The festival was cancelled last year because of Covid and I think people are just glad it's back."

The Greengrass family at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Estate. - Credit: VICTORIA PERTUSA

The festival takes place in the walled garden of Holkham Hall, and features food and drink producers who grow, rear, supply and sell their produce in north Norfolk.

Goods for sale have included fresh meat and game, vegetables, cakes, artisan beer, bread, tarts, juices, cakes, bakes and chocolate.

Visitors have also been watching the action at a cookery theatre, and there have been activities for children including face painting.

The Whitlam family at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Estate. - Credit: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Quentin and Bev Rigby with Denise Mcgreevy at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Estate. - Credit: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Elena Wicksen from So Sweet fudge at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Estate. - Credit: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Food on offer at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Estate. - Credit: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Emerald Fish the Norfolk Cookie Company at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Estate. - Credit: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Food at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Estate. - Credit: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Amber Bradbury from the Real Ale Shop at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Estate. - Credit: VICTORIA PERTUSA

A drink at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Estate. - Credit: VICTORIA PERTUSA

The Rush family at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Estate. - Credit: VICTORIA PERTUSA

The Campfield family at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Estate. - Credit: VICTORIA PERTUSA



