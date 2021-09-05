gallery
Thousands of food-lovers flock to outdoor festival at Holkham
Thousands of people have flocked to the grounds of Holkham Estate to enjoy culinary delights ranging from gourmet popcorn to Indian curries.
The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival, now in its 12th year, began on Saturday and concludes this afternoon (Sunday, September 6).
Alice Roberts, from the festival, said around 5,000 people went to the first day of the event and a similar number were expected today.
She said: "It's been really good - we've had great attendance. The festival was cancelled last year because of Covid and I think people are just glad it's back."
The festival takes place in the walled garden of Holkham Hall, and features food and drink producers who grow, rear, supply and sell their produce in north Norfolk.
Goods for sale have included fresh meat and game, vegetables, cakes, artisan beer, bread, tarts, juices, cakes, bakes and chocolate.
Visitors have also been watching the action at a cookery theatre, and there have been activities for children including face painting.
