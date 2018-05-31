Search

Advanced search

North Norfolk posties finish their ‘fancy’ fundraising

PUBLISHED: 17:44 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 07 July 2020

Posties of Fakenham have been delivering mail across the region regardless of weather, to raise money for 'littlelifts'. Picture: Posties of Fakenham

Posties of Fakenham have been delivering mail across the region regardless of weather, to raise money for 'littlelifts'. Picture: Posties of Fakenham

Archant

What do Batman, bananas and pirates all have in common?

Batman and Robin are just two of the posties of Fakenham delivering mail across the region to raise money for 'littlelifts'. Picture: Posties of FakenhamBatman and Robin are just two of the posties of Fakenham delivering mail across the region to raise money for 'littlelifts'. Picture: Posties of Fakenham

They have all helped raised almost £9,000 for charity.

The “posties of Fakenham” started their fundraising campaign back in May. They have been wearing fancy dress while out delivering post across Norfolk, all in support of Norwich charity Littlelifts, which supports women with breast cancer.

The charity provides gift boxes to women undergoing chemotherapy treatment and was chosen by the wife of one of the Royal Mail Fakenham colleagues, who herself completes her course of chemotherapy on July 8.

The group of posties will cease their dressing up at the end of the same week, on Saturday July 11 – underlining their support for their “postie family”.

Posties of Fakenham have been delivering mail across the region to raise money for 'littlelifts'. Picture: Posties of FakenhamPosties of Fakenham have been delivering mail across the region to raise money for 'littlelifts'. Picture: Posties of Fakenham

The group has delivered post to people in Fakenham, Walsingham, Wells, Briston and Holt over the seven weeks.

28 different posties have at some stage taken part in the fundraising, raising more than £8750.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the posties said: “Wearing a costume on delivery isn’t always ideal, but so many have coped so admirably with the idea.

Posties of Fakenham have been in fancy dress in sorting rooms as well as out for delivery for 'littlelifts'. Picture: Posties of FakenhamPosties of Fakenham have been in fancy dress in sorting rooms as well as out for delivery for 'littlelifts'. Picture: Posties of Fakenham

“A soggy costume isn’t the most comfortable, neither is a full Santa or Reindeer costume on one of the hottest days of the year. But we’ve had people do it, which is amazing.”

The majority of costumes have been loaned from Arnie’s Attic in Dereham. The shop gave the posties a weekly costume change to keep things fresh.

The costumes surprised people to start with. The spokesman said: “Initially we had so many people at home wondering why we were doing what we were.

“So many had looked out for us in the mornings, tapping on their windows and then giving us such lovely smiles – they clearly appreciated our efforts”.

Posties of Fakenham have been delivering mail across the region to raise money for 'littlelifts'. Picture: Posties of FakenhamPosties of Fakenham have been delivering mail across the region to raise money for 'littlelifts'. Picture: Posties of Fakenham

The joy it spread can be seen with eight-year-old Imogen, from Stibbard, the daughter of one of the customers on the route for postie Di.

Imogen would watch Facebook closely to see what Di would be wearing so she could match her when she delivered the post.

Di is now on holiday but has carried on dressing up when walking her dogs, and Imogen is still matching with her, even though the pair are not seeing each other.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

North Norfolk posties finish their ‘fancy’ fundraising

Posties of Fakenham have been delivering mail across the region regardless of weather, to raise money for 'littlelifts'. Picture: Posties of Fakenham

Coping stones worth about £2,000 stolen from historic estate

Coping stones were stolen from a wall at the Walsingham estate. Pictures: supplied by John Downing

Manor house gardens boasting working moat opens for Norfolk Day

Hindringham Hall & Gardens has been shortlisted for the prestigious Historic Houses 2020 Garden of the Year award. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Images capture brightest comet for a decade over Norfolk

Comet Neowise taken near Hemblington Church at 2.30am on July 9. The comet is the brightest for many years and should be visible for a fortnight.Picture: David Bryant

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Most Read

North Norfolk posties finish their ‘fancy’ fundraising

Posties of Fakenham have been delivering mail across the region regardless of weather, to raise money for 'littlelifts'. Picture: Posties of Fakenham

Coping stones worth about £2,000 stolen from historic estate

Coping stones were stolen from a wall at the Walsingham estate. Pictures: supplied by John Downing

Manor house gardens boasting working moat opens for Norfolk Day

Hindringham Hall & Gardens has been shortlisted for the prestigious Historic Houses 2020 Garden of the Year award. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Images capture brightest comet for a decade over Norfolk

Comet Neowise taken near Hemblington Church at 2.30am on July 9. The comet is the brightest for many years and should be visible for a fortnight.Picture: David Bryant

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Hoax call warning after coastguard and lifeboat search

Hunstanton Coastguard team went out after a hoax call. Photo: Hunstanton Coastguard

North Norfolk posties finish their ‘fancy’ fundraising

Posties of Fakenham have been delivering mail across the region regardless of weather, to raise money for 'littlelifts'. Picture: Posties of Fakenham

Rare bird breeds in Norfolk for first time

Western cattle egrets at the Holkham estate. Pictures: Andy Bloomfield

Couples ‘frustrated’ as council postpones civil wedding ceremonies

While religious ceremonies will not be affected by the council's announcement, couples expecting a registry office ceremony will have to wait until July 25 before they can tie the knot. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/kkshepel

Play areas reopen across Norfolk and Waveney - but some councils hold off for safety

Joy for children with the reopening of play areas in the region. PHOTO: RUSSELL PLAY