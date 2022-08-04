Concert promoter may cease to exist unless audience numbers pick up

Aaron Akugbo and Zeynep Özsuca playing at a concert promoted by Music in the Burnhams - Credit: Music in the Burnhams

The team responsible for bringing world-class concerts to north Norfolk has vowed to keep the music playing - despite dwindling audience numbers.

Music in the Burnhams is working hard to build on the progress it has made over the past 15 months, but is battling the impacts of coronavirus and the cost of living crisis.

Originally called Music in Thorpe, the group was formed in May 2021 with the aim of promoting a series of in All Saints Church, also known as Nelson Church, in Burnham Thorpe.

It has gone on to organise events in the adjacent village of Burnham Market.

But a recent email sent to patrons revealed its activities would not be able to continue unless more tickets were sold in the months ahead.

Marian Abramovich, director of Music in the Burnhams, said she would be seeking out sponsorship to support its efforts, which includes providing music classes and free tickets to local schools.

She stressed that the primary aim of the promoter was to not to make money, but to enrich people's lives.

“We sell some tickets because of interest from people who might have never heard opera before,” said Mrs Abramovich, who previously worked in the music industry with a host of top-class musicians.

“When you get someone telling you they have never experienced something like this, saying they will look into it more or buy a CD, that is wonderful and the reward we get. It is not about the money, but broadening our scope of audience.

“The chance of making profits is just not possible. We are funding the project and are looking actively for sponsorship."

“The team behind the music will do its utmost to prevent the closure from happening.”

Music in the Burnhams is currently a non-profit organisation but looking to become a charity. The total amount of private received so far is close to £18,000.

From next year, the group's schedule will be cut down to two events per month to lower costs.

The team is now looking ahead to its Last Night of the Proms concert on Saturday, August 27, starting from 7.30pm at All Saints Church.

To buy tickets or find out more about Music in the Burnhams, visit musicintheburnhams.com.