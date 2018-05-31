North Norfolk roads set to close for resurfacing
PUBLISHED: 17:31 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 14 April 2020
Roads across North Norfolk will be closed overnight in the coming weeks as they are resurfaced.
Essential overnight work will start on April 23 on the A1065 and the A148 roundabout at Fakenham and carry on over two nights.
For the work to be completed the roundabout will be closed in two phases.
Phase 1 – A1065 approach closed 23 April. A148 Fakenham Bypass approach to remain open.
Phase 2 – A148 Fakenham Bypass approach closed 24 April. A1065 approach to remain open.
The A1065, Fakenham Road, Hempton, will also be closed over four nights for resurfacing from April 27.
The roads will be closed from 7pm until 6am.
Vehicle access to businesses and homes within the limits of the works will be maintained from one end of the closure at any time.
They will be fully signed official diversion routes will be in place while surfacing works are in progress.
