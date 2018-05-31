When will town’s seven ‘essential’ tourist spots re-open?
PUBLISHED: 18:15 11 June 2020
© Raymond Taylor
As lockdown measures continue to ease, reporter AARON MCMILLAN looked at one north Norfolk town’s top tourist attractions and what they will look like after the coronavirus.
According to Fakenham’s TripAdvisor page, there are seven locations considered to be ‘essential’ on your visit to the town. From nature reserves to antiques and gardens, how will these places look when they reopen?
Pensthorpe Natural Park
Pensthorpe Natural Park is preparing for a phased reopening, but no date has been set.
A park spokesman said some areas would remain closed, including the catering and children’s play area, but temporary solutions would be put in place. These would include opening up other previously inaccessible areas and offering takeaway food and drinks.
The spokesperson said: “Government guidelines are changing rapidly, as we can see with the latest decision regarding the reopening of zoos, so are having to adapt and adjust our reopening plans on a daily basis, which does make it challenging.”
Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve
The Hawk and Owl Trust’s nature reserve is prepared to welcome the public back on June 15.
Adrian Blumfield, operations director for the trust, said the site will have social distancing in place, with guides on the ground, screens for their employees and hand sanitiser stations.
There will also be one-way systems in place, including in the bird hides. These hides will only allow one person to stand at each window.
Mr Blumfield also said they are requesting visitors to wear masks in respect of other visitors.
Fakenham Racecourse
The next racing meeting in Fakenham will not be until October 16, and they hope they will be able to let people onto the course at that time.
The racecourse is now taking bookings for its camping and caravans site and is hoping to reopen on July 4, depending on government approval.
The campsite will have strict guidelines including no communal toilet or shower block, and 2m social distancing.
Clerk of the course, David Hunter, said: “We want to give people the opportunity to enjoy outdoor space, but we are not going to be policing our site when we reopen, we hope people continue to be sensible and respect spaces.”
Fakenham Museum of Gas and Local History
Harry Yates, museum director, said due to the staff being made of volunteers over the age of 70, it would be difficult the museum to reopen at all this year.
Mr Yates also said the site does not lend itself to social distancing.
The museum normally opens from May until September and its team has not had time to get the site ready with an extensive clean down. Instead, they will use the time to make improvements to the site.
Creake Abbey
The abbey ruins have not closed during the coronavirus pandemic. It is an open space where people can walk around and maintain social distancing.
Managers of the shops and food hall around the ruins are still meeting to discuss plans for their re-opening, which they hope will be in July.
Issues to decide on include how they will manage people trying on clothes and service at the food hall. The cafe will remain closed.
Traders said they wanted to create a “Covid safe environment” and have asked people to check their website for updates.
Raynham Hall
The hall has kept the walks at Raynham open during the lockdown.
Charles Townsend, who owns the house, said the building would remain locked for the time being, as they do not have any events planned.
The hall, which hosts concerts, is planning future events and Mr Townsend said that they would host them again when the time is right.
Fakenham Chapel Antiques
The antique shop’s managers said they had no plans to reopen on June 15.
The shop has used the lockdown as a chance to have the roof repaired on the building, which they said had been in a poor state for some time.
They are hoping this will be completed in mid-July when they plan to reopen with ‘Covid safe’ shopping in place, including a one-way system and hand sanitiser stations.
