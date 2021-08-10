Affordable housing crisis in focus as two homes are opened
- Credit: Homes for Wells
Two families in need now have roofs over their heads in their home town thanks to a project by the volunteer group Homes for Wells.
But the group's chairman, David Fennell, said the circumstances of the Northfield Waye homes highlighted the desperate and growing need for affordable housing in Wells-next-the Sea amidst booming prices on the open property market.
Mr Fennell said that although the homes were only officially opened on Monday following their refurbishment, they had already been filled by local people facing an emergency - they had to move out of their previous, rented homes because the owners wanted to convert them to holiday lets.
The homes had previously been earmarked for key workers in Wells who were also in need of somewhere to live locally.
Mr Fennell said: "The crisis is gathering pace here and it's a real struggle. The explosion in prices has put housing above everybody's means. We're trying to keep Wells going as a community with people living here all year round but it's an incredibly difficult task to keep us up to the level where we were before.
You may also want to watch:
"We will continue to do what we can but we are swimming against the tide."
According to Land Registry data, the average house price in Wells is just under £482,000.
Homes for Wells launched a Help Locals stay Local campaign in September 2020 to raise £100,000 towards buying the two homes, which were built by the former Wells Urban Council. Donations included a £30,000 sum from the Holkham Charitable Foundation. The project also received almost £200,000 from a North Norfolk District Council grant.
Most Read
- 1 Water pipe issue raised about two weeks before it burst, resident claims
- 2 Tributes paid to 'remarkable and talented' globetrotting grandmother
- 3 Two rescued after being cut off by the tide
- 4 New homes plan could swell size of village by about 20pc
- 5 First look at adventure trail ahead of opening
- 6 Mum left overwhelmed as daughter's Disneyland dream becomes reality
- 7 South African chef and seven-courses: Town's newest bar and restaurant
- 8 The great outdoors: how alfresco dining has helped pubs battle back
- 9 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
- 10 RAF Sculthorpe prepares for take-off as reopening approaches
Among those at the opening were Pat Weston from NPM Builders - who worked on the project - Homes for Wells' patron Lady Leicester, Wells' mayor Mike Gates and two of the new tenants, Julie Phillips and Shaun Hall.
Donations to the project were made by City Plumbing Supplies of Fakenham, CDT Tiles, Howdens, MD Williamsons, Wells plumber Mike Craske and electrician James Betteridge.
Mr Weston said: "We were very pleased to be asked to work on this community project in the town. We had a few problems with getting supplies but the local companies we use on a daily basis stepped up and helped with donating items or reducing the costs to help Homes for Wells. It was like the TV programme DIY SOS, all working together to get the work completed on time."