Sweet treats delight Canaries fans at care home

PUBLISHED: 10:26 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 18 May 2020

Woodspring House care home resident Jean Pilch with the Norwich City shirt and note from Delia and Michael. Picture: Woodspring House

The Premier League may be on pause due to the pandemic, but Norwich City Football Club has still been spreading that winning feeling.

The cake sent by Norwich City Football Club to Woodspring House care home in Fakenham. Picture: Woodspring HouseThe cake sent by Norwich City Football Club to Woodspring House care home in Fakenham. Picture: Woodspring House

Residents and staff at Woodspring House care home in Bridge Street, Fakenham, were over the moon at an unexpected gift from the club.

The surprise Norwich City package contained a cake, Canaries shirt and card from club owners Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones.

Home manager Lisa Black said one resident who was particularly thrilled with the shirt was 83-year-old Jean Pilch.

A former season ticket holder, Mrs Pilch wasted no time in putting on the shirt to show her support for the club.

Mrs Black said: “She’s a Fakenham lady and lifelong city fan. She always listens to them on the radio or watches them when they play.

“She was so happy and couldn’t wait to get the shirt on. It honestly made her day.”

Mrs Black said the package was a welcome acknowledgment of the hard work everyone in the care sector is doing in those difficult times. She said Woodspring House was and hoped to remain Covid-19 free.

Mrs Black said: “They sent it as a thank you for all the hard work the staff are doing. I think they just wanted to do something for carers.

“We are all so pleased and very grateful to them.”

The card that came with the gifts read: “As the virus continues in its reach, everyone at Norwich City Football Club would like you to know what we will never take for granted your dedication and selflessness.

“This gift comes with our love and deep gratitude from the players, staff and supporters.

“With love and thanks, Delia and Michael.”

Mrs Black said the only thing that could have made the gift even more special would have been a visit from one of the favourite players of the residents and staff.

She said: “We would have really liked Todd Cantwell to come.”

Norwich City and other Premier League clubs are now deciding the details of how to finish the 2020 season, as part of a process called Operation Restart.



