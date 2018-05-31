Search

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

PUBLISHED: 07:22 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 17 December 2019

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Archant

The operators of a controversial car park are hoping to leave on better terms.

Drivers in Fakenham were met with this sign at the Miller's Walk car park when they parked ast week. Picture: Archant

Drivers in a market town have received a festive gift from the most unlikely of places.

National Parking Enforcement was the parking operator at Miller's Walk in Fakenham.

It no longer has control of the restrictions within the car park, as its contract has expired.

Miller's Walk car park in Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher.Miller's Walk car park in Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

NPE has become a rather controversial figure in the town, with parking fines being widely discussed in Fakenham. However, it seems to have left things on a positive note and opted to give free parking for the last week of its contract.

The car park is free to park in for the foreseeable future.

Peter Bellman, managing directors of CBGA Robson, which manages the car park, said: "NPE have handled this so well. They got the signs in quickly and sorted. We thank them for all their work."

CBGA Robson confirmed it will only be temporary while they work on signing on the next operator.

