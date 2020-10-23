New deli and wine bar serving French tapas to open in town

The new in development O-Street Deli. Picture: Grocott & Murfit Archant

A town is set to welcome a new deli and wine bar which will celebrate both local produce and that of its twinned French counterpart.

O-Street is a new deli from the team behind The Ostrich Inn in South Creake, which hopes to celebrate the local producers across the county and Fakeham’s partnership with Olivet in France.

The Ostrich Inn is working closely with Fakenham developers Grocott and Murfit, as well as sister firm Arcadia Home and Living, to renovate the 57 Oak Street building.

It will be a place where people can buy locally sourced fresh products, and in the evening will transform into a wine bar serving French tapas.

The deli will also sell Olivet’s famous cheese and its pear liquor.

Claire Johnston, marketing director for Grocott and Murfitt and Arcadia, is working closely with the leadership of The Inn and said the pandemic had heightened the sense of community in Fakenham.

“Given the last few months, what has struck me is there is very much a sense of togetherness and support in the town,” she said.

“More and more people are starting to think and shop local, so we want to bring a very local experience to the town.

“We are going through a challenging time and, during this, it is important to know that other people are going through it with you and this is all about this strength in community and partnership.

“We want to look ahead with optimism and support the small businesses and producers that we have in the area.”

Naomi Katze, owner of Rainbow Mobile Deli, previously said a lack of trade had contributed to their call to go mobile and give up a permanent Fakenham premises.

But Mrs Johnston said she does not share these concerns.

“O Street is a new concept and therefore we don’t expect overnight success,” she said, “however feedback has been fantastic in the last few weeks, since we started talking about the project on social media and the town is clearly excited to have a new establishment in the town, with several residents citing the clear need for it.”