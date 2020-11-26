Published: 11:30 AM November 26, 2020 Updated: 12:49 PM November 26, 2020

Tributes have been paid to a well-known Fakenham mother-of-five and hardware shop owner.

Elizabeth Bolton was well known in the market town after, with her husband, buying the Fakenham Hardware shop in 1971, which at one point operated three units across Fakenham.

Born in Field Dalling, near Holt, in 1941, Mrs Bolton was raised in Lavenham, in Suffolk, before meeting her husband, Brian.

Elizabeth Bolton from Fakenham with her husband, Brian. - Credit: Rosemary McPherson

The family moved around Norfolk before settling near Fakenham after buying the shop.

The shops were on Norwich Street, Millers Walk and Bridge Street, which people in the town saw as the home of the business.

In 1988 when Mr Bolton passed away, Mrs Bolton continued to run the business.

Elizabeth Bolton from Fakenham was born in Field Dalling and was raised in Lavenham by her parents. - Credit: Rosemary McPherson

Not only did she run the shops, but was also a busy mother-of-five helping with her children's activities, including choir, Sunday school and being a scout volunteer for her three boys.

Second oldest of the five, Rosemary McPherson said she does not know how her mother had time to fit it all in.

“I wish I knew her secret,” she said.

“I think mum’s sense of adventure was how she managed to find time to take me and my sisters to horse riding and my brothers doing their things, and yet continued to support us all.

“I think it was just the love mum had for us all.”

Mrs Bolton was one of those people that seemed to know everyone. Mrs McPherson said that when they used to walk through the town her mum would stop and chat to about four or five people in the shops and in the street.

She died on October 30. Her funeral was held on November 24 with a private graveside service for the family. The town was able to pay their respects to her as the procession drove through the town from Wensum Lodge towards Aldiss and Norwich Street.

They stopped at Bridge Street briefly by the old hardware shop, where the couple worked together for many years.

- Credit: Rosemary McPherson

Mrs McPherson said just one memory could not do justice to her mother.

“She was just always mum, she was always there and mum was always amazing,” she said.

“Our mum will be greatly missed by us all and forever in our hearts.”