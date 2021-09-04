'Kind, gentle and loyal' - Heartfelt tributes to well-loved grandad
- Credit: Laura Hobbs.
A family have paid tribute to their "kind and gentle-souled dad."
Malcolm Page died on August 19 after suffering from lung cancer and a brain tumour. Mr Page was well known in Fakenham where he moved in 1997. His oldest daughter, Laura Hobbs, has described him as a man who never put himself before anyone else.
“Dad was such a kind and gentle soul,” she said.
“He was a loyal friend and a hard worker, a wonderful adored grandad. He had a brilliant sense of humour and cherished his family which made him very proud.
“We will miss him more than words could ever say and he was a true example of a thoroughly decent and good human being who we are blessed to have had in our lives.”
“He had a simple life, he didn’t care for luxuries or fast cars. He was more concerned about his family, their health and happiness. He never put himself first so we hope that his funeral will see the spotlight shine firmly on him.”
Born in 1953 in Norwich to John and Daphne Page, Malcolm’s father was a bus driver before joining the military police, so they would often move around.
He worked a number of jobs, and lived across the region. From collecting oysters at Pinneys Fishery to working with his brother Neil on a farm in Iken, Suffolk.
Mr Page moved with his parents to Sculthorpe RAF camp. During this time he worked on his father-in-law, Michael ‘Paddy’ Hammond’s farm ‘Tattersett Farms’ in Syderstone. This is where he met his wife.
They had two children Laura and Leanne.
He then left the farm to work at Banham Poultry in Fakenham, and then Morrisons. He ended up living in Pudding Norton working at Bircham CITB until he retired during the first lockdown last year.
He could often be found playing football with his grandsons or biking with his grandson Taylor or requesting songs for them to play on the drums.
Malcolm’s big love was fishing and his favourite lake was Willsmoor. He was also well known in the world of Norfolk fishing, actually given the nickname ‘the legend’ due to the way he caught a carp.