Pub thanks electrician after being shut down by fire

Published: 6:38 PM July 9, 2021

A tumble dryer caused a fire at the Rose and Crown pub in Harpley earlier this month. - Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue

A pub manager has thanked an electrical engineer who had them open for business in short order following a fire.

Orange Fox Electrical helped out The Rose and Crown, in Harpley, after a fire on its porch left them without electricity.

The pub, between Fakenham and King’s Lynn, suffered damage to its porch area on June 13, after a tumble dryer caught fire overnight.

It was one of three tumble dryers causing fires across Norfolk in June.

The fire destroyed the washing machine and dryer, along with a fridge with bottles of champagne in and cleaning equipment.

It also burnt out the pub's distribution board, cutting off power across the building.

Jack Betts, an engineer for Orange Fox Electrical. - Credit: Orange Fox Electrical.

Jack Betts, an engineer for Orange Fox, was called out on the same day in the aftermath of the fire which happened at 4am.

Orange Fox said it wanted to support the pub by doing any remedial work, but also offered to future proof the electrics to ensure and no further electrical issues.

Beverly Rogers, the pub's front of house manager, thanked the company.

“The electricians worked really hard to get us back up and running again,” the 21-year-old said.