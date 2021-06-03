Norfolk pub looking for more staff days after opening

Published: 10:55 AM June 3, 2021

Heather Pizer-inggs, Duty Manager, Andrea Zanchi, Duty Manager, Teresa Haughey, Managing Director, and Jo Pizer-inggs, Bar Manager/Sommelier, at The Ostrich Inn on Fakenham Road in South Creake. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A pub which reopened its doors for the first time this week is looking for more staff after a busy launch.

The Ostrich Inn located in South Creake officially opened its doors to the public on June 1, but after a great pre-launch and opening the outside area of the pub for the bank holiday, they are already looking for more people to join the team.

The Inn on Fakenham Road is a pub and restaurant but also offers rooms inspired by the greenery of Norfolk, with all named after cooking herbs, including basil and oregano.

Teresa Haughey, managing director at The Ostrich Inn. Picture: Teresa Haughey, - Credit: Archant

Teresa Haughey, managing director at The Ostrich said the pub has been so busy, people have been turned away.

“We have hit the road running, we are presently full every evening and are having to turn bookings away due to occupancy,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“It breaks my heart to have to turn people away."

Outdoor seating on the terrace at The Ostrich Inn on Fakenham Road in South Creake. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The pub is now looking to bring more staff on board to help with the demand as they hope to carry on the momentum from their great start.

“We urgently need more staff to join a great team that has already bonded and connected as a family,” Ms Haughey said.

“We can train people with a good attitude and want to employ people from the local community.

The Ostrich Inn on Fakenham Road in South Creake. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

“Seeing our pub like this is absolutely amazing. However, I want to be able to exceed people’s expectations when they come and visit us.”

The pub was originally bought in September last year, and contractors have worked tirelessly through the lockdown and winter months to make sure they opened on time.

That hard work seems to be paying off, as the pub is already making a great impression with South Creake's community.

Andrea Zanchi, Duty Manager, Jo Pizer-inggs, Bar Manager/Sommelier, and Heather Pizer-inggs, Duty Manager, at The Ostrich Inn on Fakenham Road in South Creake. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

"The reaction from the public has been absolutely fantastic and there has been super support from across the local community in the village,” Ms Haughey said.

“The business over the bank holiday was unbelievable, we only opened the outside area and it was full every single day.”

If you want to join the team, you can apply by emailing, info@theostrichinnnorfolk.co.uk