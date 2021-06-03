Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Norfolk pub looking for more staff days after opening

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 10:55 AM June 3, 2021   
Heather Pizer-inggs, Duty Manager, Andrea Zanchi, Duty Manager, Teresa Haughey, Managing Director, a

Heather Pizer-inggs, Duty Manager, Andrea Zanchi, Duty Manager, Teresa Haughey, Managing Director, and Jo Pizer-inggs, Bar Manager/Sommelier, at The Ostrich Inn on Fakenham Road in South Creake. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A pub which reopened its doors for the first time this week is looking for more staff after a busy launch.

The Ostrich Inn located in South Creake officially opened its doors to the public on June 1, but after a great pre-launch and opening the outside area of the pub for the bank holiday, they are already looking for more people to join the team.

The Inn on Fakenham Road is a pub and restaurant but also offers rooms inspired by the greenery of Norfolk, with all named after cooking herbs, including basil and oregano.

Teresa Haughey, managing director at The Ostrich Inn. Picture: Teresa Haughey,

Teresa Haughey, managing director at The Ostrich Inn. Picture: Teresa Haughey, - Credit: Archant

Teresa Haughey, managing director at The Ostrich said the pub has been so busy, people have been turned away.

“We have hit the road running, we are presently full every evening and are having to turn bookings away due to occupancy,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“It breaks my heart to have to turn people away."

Outdoor seating on the terrace at The Ostrich Inn on Fakenham Road in South Creake. Picture: Daniell

Outdoor seating on the terrace at The Ostrich Inn on Fakenham Road in South Creake. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The pub is now looking to bring more staff on board to help with the demand as they hope to carry on the momentum from their great start.

Most Read

  1. 1 From market town to Disneyland - Mum planning magical birthday for daughter
  2. 2 'I had blisters on blisters' - Woman completes 80-mile charity trek
  3. 3 Fans invited to see inside Norfolk home of cricket legend
  1. 4 Wacky races and lots to do as town's activity week returns
  2. 5 Travel Review: Enjoy an overnight staycation just a stone's throw away
  3. 6 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
  4. 7 Woman who drowned two cats given lifetime pet ban
  5. 8 Police ramp up efforts to protect Norfolk's wildlife habitats
  6. 9 Norfolk hits 24C - but parts of coast barely top 17C
  7. 10 Warning over Amazon 'brushing' scam

“We urgently need more staff to join a great team that has already bonded and connected as a family,” Ms Haughey said.

“We can train people with a good attitude and want to employ people from the local community.

The Ostrich Inn on Fakenham Road in South Creake. Picture: Danielle Booden

The Ostrich Inn on Fakenham Road in South Creake. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

“Seeing our pub like this is absolutely amazing. However, I want to be able to exceed people’s expectations when they come and visit us.”

The pub was originally bought in September last year, and contractors have worked tirelessly through the lockdown and winter months to make sure they opened on time.

That hard work seems to be paying off, as the pub is already making a great impression with South Creake's community.

Andrea Zanchi, Duty Manager, Jo Pizer-inggs, Bar Manager/Sommelier, and Heather Pizer-inggs, Duty Ma

Andrea Zanchi, Duty Manager, Jo Pizer-inggs, Bar Manager/Sommelier, and Heather Pizer-inggs, Duty Manager, at The Ostrich Inn on Fakenham Road in South Creake. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

"The reaction from the public has been absolutely fantastic and there has been super support from across the local community in the village,” Ms Haughey said.

“The business over the bank holiday was unbelievable, we only opened the outside area and it was full every single day.”

If you want to join the team, you can apply by emailing, info@theostrichinnnorfolk.co.uk

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell undercroft. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

13 curious places to visit in Norfolk - from shipwrecks to hidden crypts

Stacia Briggs

Author Picture Icon
@richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

7 things to do in Fakenham and Wells over half-term

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Parker Technical Services, DJ Oakley Scaffolding and Nationwide pitched together and brought a sign for Sew Sweets

'Brilliant' - Scaffolders put up sign for sweet shop hidden by works

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Mary-Ann Konoba, 72, from Fakenham

Your say - What should Fakenham's new councillors do first?

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus