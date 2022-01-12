2022 marks centenary since restoration of Walsingham Shrine

Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham. Pictured: the Holy House. - Credit: IAN BURT

A religious shrine that brings thousands to our region every year is celebrating a century since its restoration.

A national festival is underway to celebrate the restoration of The Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham, as 2022 marks 100 years since a priest, Fr Alfred Hope Patten, restored the image of ' Our Lady', setting up in the parish church of St Mary.

This spiritual place is celebrating its jubilee with a national tour and local events. The Walsingham Festival will take in the cathedrals of Blackburn, Durham and Exeter, as well as many parish churches around the country.

The Image of Our Lady of Walsingham in the Holy House is dressed in a white mantle on Easter Day. Picture: Graham Howard - Credit: Archant

Bishop Philip North, Master of the Guardians, opened the jubilee celebrations ahead of the shrine fully reopening in February.

The shrine, dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, was founded in 1061 by Lady Richeldis de Faverches. It operated continuously until 1538 when it was destroyed by Henry VIII.

The carving was relocated to a new home in the village, as a church was constructed during the interwar years, opening in 1931.

The Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Bishop North said: “Something remarkable had happened, the pilgrimage to Walsingham, suppressed in 1538 under the orders of Henry VIII, had been restored. So, in 2022, we can rejoice and give thanks for the centenary of that restoration.”

The centenary has not come without some challenges. The Shrine, like many hospitality services, has faced staffing shortages. It is currently hiring, reaching out to local parents, students and the recently retired, as it seeks part-time workers.

Today, the Shrine welcomes 10,000 residents each year and over a quarter of a million visitors. During the pandemic the shrine was quick to develop a new strategy to reach its thousands of supporters around the world, offering a live stream of shrine prayers each day – a daily Rosary that became hugely popular during the lockdown.

Christians visited the shrine of Our Lady at Walsingham in Norfolk. Picture PA - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Director of development, Christopher Hamilton-Emery, said: “There’s no employer like it in the region, but what makes the place truly special is the pilgrims, who come from every part of the country, by every means of transport.

“Seeing those thousands of faces, many of whom have been coming for decades, makes the shrine an exceptional place.”