'Everything has to end' - Jeweller to retire after 16 years on high street

Nick Bencze runs J.Metcalf Jewellers on the Upper Market in the market town. The 62-year-old has begun a retirement sale at his shop as he looks set to leave the town centre after running the business for the last 14 years. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The owner of a high street jewellers said a mixture of Covid and the struggles of retail have prompted him to retire later this year.

Nick Bencze runs J.Metcalf Jewellers on the Upper Market Place in Fakenham, and has now started a retirement sale as he looks to call time on his career after 14 years.

“I'll be 63 when I leave the shop, I'm thinking that's a good age to retire,” he said.

Owner of J.Metcalf Jewellers Nick Bencze is having a retirement sale at the shop. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“Then you've got to mix it together with what's going on in the world, as well as with Covid, and maybe the decline of the high street, which all added up to make the decision for me.”

Mr Bencze also worked at the shop for two years before taking it over. He is hoping that history will repeat itself and someone will step up and take over the shop from him, however, no one has stepped forward yet.

“Nothing has materialised yet," he said.

"However, I think once people see that there is a retirement sale and not a closing down sale, I think it might be picked up by somebody's conscience and get them to come in and have a chat with me and then we can talk about it.

“I'm quite happy to help anybody that might want to take it on to give them a bit of a kickstart.”

He started his retirement sale on June 9, and it will be running until August 7, when he plans to leave the shop he has spent the last 16 years working in.

J.Metcalf Jewellers on Upper Market Place in Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

He said that the kind words from Fakenham residents have prompted a pang of guilt about his choice to retire.

“Everybody's been brilliant,” he said.

“They just can't believe it. Some have said ‘you've been here so long I can't believe you're closing' and that's where the guilt is coming from.

Owner of J.Metcalf Jewellers Nick Bencze has been working in the shop for the last 16 years, owning it for the past 14 years. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“I'm feeling guilty because everybody here is so nice, but everything has to end at some point so now's as good a time as any.”