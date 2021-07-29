Parents of inspirational boy raise close to £3k as they brave the shave

Published: 11:25 AM July 29, 2021

Merrie and Simon Dadd, from Horningtoft, had their heads shaved at Des Coopers Haircutters in Fakenham on July 24. - Credit: Merrie Dadd

The parents of an inspirational three-year-old have braved the shave and have raised close to £3,000 for charity.

Merrie and Simon Dadd, from Horningtoft, had their heads shaved at Des Coopers Haircutters in Fakenham on July 24. The pair have raised £2,900 for Neuroblastoma UK, which provides vital research into this form of childhood cancer.

The charity is particularly close to them, as their son, Edwin, was born with neuroblastoma, a form of cancer. This saw him undergo major surgery in a bid to remove a tumour from his back at just three days old.

Unfortunately, the damage to his spinal cord had already been done and Edwin has been paraplegic since birth.

Merrie Dadd before she braved the shave. - Credit: Merrie Dadd

Mrs Dadd had 38cm of hair removed from her head, which she has donated to the Little Princess Trust, but said it will take some time to get used to her new "do".

“I keep going to tie my hair back and realise it's not there,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“People were shocked when they found out I was shaving my head, I have had long hair from childhood so it's a dramatic change.

"I felt fine at the hairdressers, I thought it would feel a bit weird being shaved, but my hairdresser was shaking quite a lot to start with.

Merrie Dadd had 38cm of hair shaved off. - Credit: Merrie Dadd

“Plus, my hair is now much quicker to wash now.”

The new haircuts have also been well received by Edwin and his brother, as they both took an interest in mum’s new style.

“Edwin likes the feel of my head, and both the boys were very supportive about the head shave,” she said.

“They are not worried about mummy and daddy having shaved heads.

Merrie Dadd then donated all this hair to the Little Princess Trust. - Credit: Merrie Dadd

“We have tried hard to teach them how superficial outward appearance is. Don't judge a book by its cover. It's what's on the inside that counts

The couple is hoping for one last push to raise as much money as they can for the charity, as they hope to do their part to help them continue their work and recover from the difficulty of the pandemic which has seen charities struggle with fundraising.

You can donate to them here.