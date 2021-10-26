Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Film that highlight natural park conservation set to premiere

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:29 AM October 26, 2021   
The video by Pensthorpe will focus on their conservation project to help protect the endangered Eurasian curlew

The video by Pensthorpe will focus on their conservation project to help protect the endangered Eurasian curlew and will premiere at Norwich Science Festival on October 26.

A new film highlighting the conservation by a Norfolk natural park is set to debut.

The video by Pensthorpe will focus on their conservation project to help protect the endangered Eurasian curlew and will premiere at Norwich Science Festival on October 26.

It will be played during a talk hosted by them, ‘A Curlew Calls’ has been created by Martin Hayward-Smith with leading nature and wildlife organisations including The British Trust for Ornithology, DEFRA, Natural England, Wild Ken Hill and Sandringham Estates.

Prince Charles visited Sandringham Estate on Tuesday, July 27 to release Eurasian curlews.

Prince Charles visited Sandringham Estate on Tuesday, July 27 to release one of the county's most threatened species - the Eurasian curlew.

The video charts the collection and incubation of over one hundred eggs from Ministry of Defence sites nearby – a licensed activity that happens because of the danger they pose to active aviation.

Chrissie Kelly, head of species management at the Pensthorpe Conservation Trust, said: “This vital conservation project has been quite a journey and to relive it through ‘A Curlew Calls’ has reinforced why we take part in such important initiatives.”

Following its debut, ‘A Curlew Calls’ will be shown at Pensthorpe’s stand at the festival, which will also feature a host of displays.

