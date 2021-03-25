Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Nature park announces return of summer market

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:59 PM March 25, 2021   
Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, has announced its makers market taking place on Sunday, July 4.

A Norfolk nature park has announced the return of its summer market.

Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, has announced its makers market will take place on Sunday, July 4, after the event was cancelled last year.

Formerly knows as the summer market, it will feature more than 50 local traders offering a range of products, including hand-crafted gifts and homeware, local food producers and boutique brewers. 

The market was last held in 2019.

Martin Dupée, general manager at Pensthorpe, said: “The event in 2019 was a huge success and unfortunately we were unable to hold the event last year due to Covid restrictions.

“This makes us even more excited to see the return of the market this coming summer.

“There are so many talented artists and producers in the local area. The market allows them to showcase their talents offering visitors the opportunity to find something unique that they won’t find on the high street.”

The market will be free to attend and offer free parking.

Visitors will be encouraged to stay for the day, and Pensthorpe will offer a reduced entry price into the park.

Pensthorpe's makers market will offer free parking and be free to attend. 

