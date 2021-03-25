Nature park announces return of summer market
- Credit: Steve Adams
A Norfolk nature park has announced the return of its summer market.
Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, has announced its makers market will take place on Sunday, July 4, after the event was cancelled last year.
Formerly knows as the summer market, it will feature more than 50 local traders offering a range of products, including hand-crafted gifts and homeware, local food producers and boutique brewers.
Martin Dupée, general manager at Pensthorpe, said: “The event in 2019 was a huge success and unfortunately we were unable to hold the event last year due to Covid restrictions.
“This makes us even more excited to see the return of the market this coming summer.
“There are so many talented artists and producers in the local area. The market allows them to showcase their talents offering visitors the opportunity to find something unique that they won’t find on the high street.”
The market will be free to attend and offer free parking.
Most Read
- 1 'Nice if it wasn't needed' - Trainer offers free defence classes to women
- 2 Councillors volunteer to cut grass at cemetery as price hike mooted
- 3 Brewery pours away 3,000 pints in pandemic as income plummets
- 4 Fakenham beer and gin festival pencil in possible return
- 5 Norfolk's new temporary chief constable revealed
- 6 Head teacher retires after 43 years in schools
- 7 Rape investigation e-fit prompts nearly 70 people to contact police
- 8 Single firm to run bin collections across three Norfolk districts
- 9 'Didn’t like their neighbours' - Chippy disappointed by raffle response
- 10 Norfolk launches ‘massive push’ to vaccinate remaining over-50s
Visitors will be encouraged to stay for the day, and Pensthorpe will offer a reduced entry price into the park.