Search

Advanced search

Nature park praises visiting parents for keeping children distanced on reopened play area

PUBLISHED: 16:24 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 14 July 2020

They are controlling the number of children on the outdoor play areas at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Photo : Steve Adams

They are controlling the number of children on the outdoor play areas at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Photo : Steve Adams

Steve Adams 2017

A Norfolk nature park has hailed parents for taking social distancing measures seriously as it reopen its play area.

Kids party at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Playing in Hootz House and Wild Rootz. Photo : Steve AdamsKids party at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Playing in Hootz House and Wild Rootz. Photo : Steve Adams

Pensthorpe nature park in Fakenham reopened its outdoor playground WildRootz on July 8 following more easing of the lockdown measures.

Jo Artherton, Marketing & PR Manager at Pensthorpe believes that it is parents who are making sure children are Covid safe when using the playground.

She said: “We have put it down to the parents to make sure their children are sanitized when using the playground.

“In normal circumstances, we have staff monitoring what’s going on in the indoor play area - we have transferred to this the outside play area.

After a long break Pensthorpe Natural Park is looking wonderful in the sunshine.After a long break Pensthorpe Natural Park is looking wonderful in the sunshine.

“One of my colleagues who manages the playground has said everyone is following it and that we have very good and kind visitors who are all taking it seriously.

You may also want to watch:

“They make sure people are sticking to the rules, to put people at ease and to help out.”

The park, which reopened to the public on July 1 has placed a one-way system in the attraction, along with hand sanitizer stations and ‘welcome guests’ which monitor how many people are coming into the park.

Kids party at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Playing in Hootz House and Wild Rootz. Photo : Steve AdamsKids party at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Playing in Hootz House and Wild Rootz. Photo : Steve Adams

They also explain the changes, including what is going on with the cafe and monitor the number of families coming in to control the play area.

When asked what the park will do if someone does not follow the rules, Mrs Artherton said she does not believe the park will have that problem.

“I don’t think it would ever happen here, we don’t get bad behaviour, they are very conscious of what’s around them and well behaved”, she said.

The park is still slowly returning to normal, with the cafe still only offering takeaway services and the indoor play area closed while they wait for new government guidelines.

Reflecting on the reopening, Mrs Artherton added: “It has been very successful, we are very pleased and our visitors are delighted we can open up as families who are wanting to visit us, see the wildlife and let off some steam. We are really pleased about how things are going.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

This year’s Thursford Christmas Spectacular postponed until 2021

John Cushing, owner and director of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: Thursford Collection

Headteacher ‘extremely proud’ of number of pupils back at school

Jen Goakes, headteacher of Astley Primary School. Picture: Astley Primary School

Who does and doesn’t have to wear face coverings in shops?

From July 24 wearing a face covering in shops and supermarkets will be mandatory, and anyone failing to comply with the order could face a fine of up to £100. Picture Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Youngsters’ mental health boosting game lands plaudits at national competition

Standing are Grace Steele, 14 and Chloe Futter, 15, Design and Technology students from Alderman Peel High School in Wells-next-the-Sea, who designed a game to help students feel more confindent. Picture: Alderman Peel/ Wensum Trust

More stunning photos as Comet Neowise continues to light up Norfolk sky

Comet Neowise captured over Brancaster Staithe in the early hours of Sunday, July 12. Picture: Gary Pearson

Most Read

This year’s Thursford Christmas Spectacular postponed until 2021

John Cushing, owner and director of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: Thursford Collection

Headteacher ‘extremely proud’ of number of pupils back at school

Jen Goakes, headteacher of Astley Primary School. Picture: Astley Primary School

Who does and doesn’t have to wear face coverings in shops?

From July 24 wearing a face covering in shops and supermarkets will be mandatory, and anyone failing to comply with the order could face a fine of up to £100. Picture Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Youngsters’ mental health boosting game lands plaudits at national competition

Standing are Grace Steele, 14 and Chloe Futter, 15, Design and Technology students from Alderman Peel High School in Wells-next-the-Sea, who designed a game to help students feel more confindent. Picture: Alderman Peel/ Wensum Trust

More stunning photos as Comet Neowise continues to light up Norfolk sky

Comet Neowise captured over Brancaster Staithe in the early hours of Sunday, July 12. Picture: Gary Pearson

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

This year’s Thursford Christmas Spectacular postponed until 2021

John Cushing, owner and director of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: Thursford Collection

Tribute paid to village doctor and teaching fellow

Dr Paul Strickland, former GP from Elmham Surgery and teaching fellow at The University of East Anglia. Picture: Supplied by Caroline Strickland

Great Norfolk Bakes: Gorgeous recipes to cook this Norfolk Day

Hazel Jones, Mary Dorrell, Maggie Gallop, Margaret Collingwood (chairman), Vicki Reynolds, Coral Batchelor, Evelyn Ninham and Liz barker at the Norfolk Day 2019 WI garden party in Norwich

Man charged with drink-driving as police warn another driver over ‘doughnut’

A man has been charged with drink-driving in Dereham's Cherry Tree car park. Picture: Ian Burt

School hosts ‘virtual tours’ to show pupils around ahead of September return

Spanish exchange at Northgate High School in 2019. Picture: NORTHGATE