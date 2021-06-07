Nature park offering free tickets this Father's Day

Published: 5:09 PM June 7, 2021

Pensthorpe nature park is offering a free ticket for every full-price admission this Father’s Day weekend. - Credit: Steve Adams

As we look to make up for lost time with loved ones, a nature park is offering buy one get one free on entry.

Pensthorpe Natural Park is offering a free ticket for every full-price admission this Father’s Day weekend on June 19 and 20 so everyone can be part of the celebrations. Those with an annual membership to the nature reserve can also bring a guest with them for free.

Martin Dupée, general manager, said: “We sadly couldn’t have visitors to Pensthorpe last Father’s Day or this year’s Mother’s Day due to the nationwide lockdown, so we knew we wanted to offer everyone a big treat this year.

Martin Dupee at Pensthorpe. - Credit: Denise Bradley

“By offering to buy one get one free on tickets this Father’s Day weekend, not just for dads, we hope this is a welcome gesture to our visitors so they can enjoy everything Pensthorpe has to offer.”

Children on the outdoor play areas at Pensthorpe Natural Park. - Credit: Archant