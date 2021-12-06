Fancy dress runners brave elements for Pensthorpe festive 5K

Gallery

Families brave the rain to take on the first Festive 5K at Pensthorpe. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A Norfolk nature reserve's first fundraising event proved to be a big hit, despite the weather.

Over 100 people braved the elements on December 5 to take part in Pensthorpe's first festive 5K, as runners, joggers and walkers gathered at the Fakenham nature park to run a lap, including parts often closed off to the public, to raise money for the Pensthorpe Conservation Trust and the Priscilla Bacon Hospice.

It was people in their best fancy dress who caught the eye, from Santa inspired looks to running Christmas trees.

