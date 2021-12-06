Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fancy dress runners brave elements for Pensthorpe festive 5K

Aaron McMillan

Published: 7:31 PM December 6, 2021
Families brave the rain to take on the first Festive 5K at Pensthorpe. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Families brave the rain to take on the first Festive 5K at Pensthorpe. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A Norfolk nature reserve's first fundraising event proved to be a big hit, despite the weather.

Over 100 people braved the elements on December 5 to take part in Pensthorpe's first festive 5K, as runners, joggers and walkers gathered at the Fakenham nature park to run a lap, including parts often closed off to the public, to raise money for the Pensthorpe Conservation Trust and the Priscilla Bacon Hospice.

It was people in their best fancy dress who caught the eye, from Santa inspired looks to running Christmas trees.

Martin Dupee, general manager at Pensthorpe, said: “This is the first fun run we’ve held at the nature reserve and we’re incredibly pleased with the turnout.”

Hugo Stevenson from the Priscilla Bacon Hospice, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the number of runners at the festive 5k.

“It is a tremendous way of raising money for the PBH appeal and the PCT and it’s a great way of getting into the Christmas spirit!”

