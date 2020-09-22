Person taken to hospital after Mercedes left in ditch in crash
PUBLISHED: 16:56 22 September 2020
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014
A person has been taken to hospital after a car ended up in a ditch.
Emergency services responded to an incident on September 22 on the A148 in Fakenham after a Mercedes ended up in a ditch after it left the carriageway.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Police, the fire service and an ambulance all attended the scene and closed the road.
One patient was transported to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital following the incident.
The road has since reopened and a recovery agency has been contacted to collect the vehicle.
• Check our live traffic map before you travel.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.