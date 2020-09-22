Search

Person taken to hospital after Mercedes left in ditch in crash

PUBLISHED: 16:56 22 September 2020

The A148 was blocked while the crash was dealt with. Picture: James Bass

A person has been taken to hospital after a car ended up in a ditch.

Emergency services responded to an incident on September 22 on the A148 in Fakenham after a Mercedes ended up in a ditch after it left the carriageway.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police, the fire service and an ambulance all attended the scene and closed the road.

One patient was transported to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital following the incident.

The road has since reopened and a recovery agency has been contacted to collect the vehicle.

