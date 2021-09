Published: 6:54 PM September 19, 2021 Updated: 7:50 PM September 19, 2021

A person has been pulled from their car after being stuck in floodwater.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to the scene in Wells Road, North Creake, around 5pm on September 19.

A crew from Fakenham manually assisted the person out of the car.

The flood water comes after parts of Norfolk were predicted heavy rain and risks of flooding, by Weatherquest.

East Anglia Today: Many areas dry this morning with some sunny spells; patchy rain in the far west. An increasing risk of heavy downpours during the afternoon, perhaps thundery, with a risk of local flooding. Far east Norfolk and east Suffolk largely dry. Max temps 17C to 22C. pic.twitter.com/KwwIX5tdaw — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) September 19, 2021