Courageous competitors take on gruelling superhero challenge

Gallery

A scene from the Norfolk Superhero Challenge 2022 - Credit: Jez Batch

More than 200 courageous competitors showed steely determination to conquer the Norfolk Superhero Challenge.

Starting from Burnham Overy Staithe, participants swam, kayaked, cycled and ran 58 miles on Saturday as the gruelling quadrathlon made its return.

Participants during the cycling leg of the Norfolk Superhero Challenge 2022 - Credit: Jez Batch

With entrants taking part in mixed and same-sex pairs, the event - now in its 14th year - places a strong emphasis on teamwork and looking out for each other in 'superhero' fashion.

The top mixed pair this year was Harry Hitchcock and Benedicte Sampson, who finished in four hours, 26 minutes and 55 seconds.

Harry Hitchcock and Benedicte Sampson were first to finish the Norfolk Superhero Challenge - Credit: Ross Haddow

Ben Hunter-Watts and David Horton-Fawkes were the fastest men's pair, finishing in 4 hours, 44 minutes and 40 seconds. Anna Gurney and Emily Plumb were triumphant in the women's category, crossing the line in four hours, 56 minutes and 13 seconds.

The Local Heroes Award (for the fastest team whose members live full-time in Norfolk) went to Adam and Tom Bamford.

This year's challenge raised money for Holt Youth Project.

A scene from the Norfolk Superhero Challenge 2022 - Credit: Jez Batch

One of the mixed pairs at the Norfolk Superhero Challenge 2022 - Credit: Jez Batch

Cyclists head towards the Obelisk at Holkham Park during the Norfolk Superhero Challenge 2022 - Credit: Jez Batch

One of the mixed pairs at the Norfolk Superhero Challenge 2022 - Credit: Jez Batch

Spectators cheering on competitors at the Norfolk Superhero Challenge 2022 - Credit: Jez Batch

A scene from the Norfolk Superhero Challenge 2022 - Credit: Jez Batch

Harry Hitchcock and Benedicte Sampson crossing a creak during the Norfolk Superhero Challenge - Credit: Ross Haddow

A scene from this year's Norfolk Superhero Challenge - Credit: Jez Batch

A scene from the Norfolk Superhero Challenge 2022 - Credit: Jez Batch

Participants get muddy during the Norfolk Superhero Challenge 2022 - Credit: Ross Haddow

One of the mixed pairs at the Norfolk Superhero Challenge 2022 - Credit: Jez Batch