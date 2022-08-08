Gallery
PICTURES: Wells Carnival parade makes dazzling return
A north Norfolk town was awash with colour and full of smiling faces as its beloved carnival parade finally returned.
After two years away due to coronavirus restrictions, Wells Carnival made its comeback for the first time since 2019 on July 29.
As usual, festivities have continued for more than a week, with the much-anticipated parade taking place on Saturday (August 6) afternoon.
Locals and visitors watched on with delight as the dazzling procession made its way across town.
Pat Weston, chairman of the organising committee, could not have been more satisfied with proceedings.
"It was just fantastic - even better than we possibly could have hoped," he said.
"As usual we had incredible support from the town - the locals, the shops and the visitors as well. This is the blueprint for a good community.
"The comments, whether in person or on social media, have been amazing. People know with the return of Wells Carnival that life is getting back to normal."