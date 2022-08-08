PICTURES: Wells Carnival parade makes dazzling return

Gallery

The much-anticipated Wells carnival parade took place on Saturday (August 6) afternoon - Credit: Cy

A north Norfolk town was awash with colour and full of smiling faces as its beloved carnival parade finally returned.

After two years away due to coronavirus restrictions, Wells Carnival made its comeback for the first time since 2019 on July 29.

After two years away due to coronavirus restrictions, Wells Carnival made its comeback for the first time since 2019 - Credit: Cy

As usual, festivities have continued for more than a week, with the much-anticipated parade taking place on Saturday (August 6) afternoon.

Locals and visitors watched on with delight as the dazzling procession made its way across town.

A true carnival spirit was across Wells on parade day - Credit: Cy

Pat Weston, chairman of the organising committee, could not have been more satisfied with proceedings.

"It was just fantastic - even better than we possibly could have hoped," he said.

After two years away due to coronavirus restrictions, Wells Carnival made its comeback for the first time since 2019 - Credit: Cy

"As usual we had incredible support from the town - the locals, the shops and the visitors as well. This is the blueprint for a good community.

"The comments, whether in person or on social media, have been amazing. People know with the return of Wells Carnival that life is getting back to normal."

After two years away due to coronavirus restrictions, Wells Carnival made its comeback for the first time since 2019 - Credit: Cy

The much-anticipated Wells carnival parade took place on Saturday (August 6) afternoon - Credit: Cy

The much-anticipated Wells carnival parade took place on Saturday (August 6) afternoon - Credit: Cy

Businesses from across Wells got involved in the town's carnival - Credit: Cy

After two years away due to coronavirus restrictions, Wells Carnival made its comeback for the first time since 2019 - Credit: Cy

The much-anticipated Wells carnival parade took place on Saturday (August 6) afternoon - Credit: Cy