Hundreds enjoy weekend of entertainment at maritime festival
A celebration of maritime heritage and historic fishing boats has been hailed as a rip-roaring success.
Twenty-one historic wooden whelkers and crab boats went on display as Wells Maritime Heritage Festival was staged over the weekend (July 23-24).
Seventeen vessels, including Dunkirk veteran lifeboat 'Lucy Lavers', took part in a spectacular flotilla which sailed from Tugboat Yard to the harbour mouth on Saturday afternoon.
About 100 people were on board, including people whose family members used to own or constructed the boats.
The event, organised by Rescue Wooden Boats in collaboration with Wells Harbour and Curlew Coastal Charters, offered plenty for families to do throughout the weekend.
Mark ‘Hooker’ Taylor provided a demonstration of crab and whelk pot making and mending, while Black Shuck distillery launched its rum liqueur named Lucy Lavers.
Nelson’s Shantymen and Anto Morra delighted revellers with live music on Saturday and Sunday respectively.