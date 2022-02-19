Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Former care home could be converted into homes

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:00 AM February 19, 2022
Care home in Fakenham

Plans have been submitted to convert Creswick House in Fakenham into two homes - Credit: Danielle Booden

Plans have been submitted to convert a recently-closed care home into two houses. 

The proposal concerns the former care facility at Creswick House, located at 77-79 Norwich Road in Fakenham. 

Having been run as a care home since 2010, the site was closed in October 2021 after the care watchdog decided it was unsafe.

And now, a Mr Akam has lodged plans to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) for its transformation into housing. 

There is not yet any indication of how many bedrooms the homes will have, but documents submitted to NNDC said "there will be no increase in bedroom provision with our architectural proposals". 

The existing property has a total of 14 bedrooms.

Demolition of the single-storey lean-to structures at the rear of the property has been proposed, with a view to reconfiguring the interior of the building to form two separate houses. 

To view or comment on the plans, north-norfolk.gov.uk/section/planning and search for reference PF/22/0191.

