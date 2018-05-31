Search

Advanced search

Plans for new special school take step forward

PUBLISHED: 09:13 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 18 December 2019

The Fakenham College site. Picture: Ian Burt

The Fakenham College site. Picture: Ian Burt

Plans for a new specialist school in Norfolk have moved forward

Norfolk County Council Cabinet Member for Children's Services John Fisher. Photo: Broadland District CouncilNorfolk County Council Cabinet Member for Children's Services John Fisher. Photo: Broadland District Council

Plans for a new specialist autism school have taken a step forward.

Norfolk County Council has launched a six-week consultation into the plans to build a school on the former Fakenham Sixth Form playing field, which has not been used in 20 years.

John Fisher, the council's cabinet member for children's services, said the school would cater for up to 100 children and young people with autism in north Norfolk.

Mr Fisher said: "We have pledged to transform special needs education in Norfolk and deliver hundreds of new specialist school places across the county.

Tom FitzPatrick. Picture: Supplied by Mr FitzPatrickTom FitzPatrick. Picture: Supplied by Mr FitzPatrick

"Too many children and young people in North Norfolk with autism are having to travel long distances to get the education they need and we want to change that."

You may also want to watch:

The land was returned to the county council after the college moved into new sixth form facilities on Field Lane in September, 2017.

The plans for the new school are part of a £120m plan to transform special needs education across the county.

Mr Fisher added: "We believe that using the redundant playing field to build a modern, specialist school would be the best option which is why we intend to ask the secretary of state to allow us to do so.

"We need people to give us their views on this proposition."

Tom FitzPatrick, county councillor for Fakenham, said: "This consultation is an important step towards creating a much needed new school in our town, something I have long supported to meet the needs of this area and I am pleased the process is now underway."

The plans for the new special school, along with proposals for the rest of the site, are now in development, and a search is underway for a sponsor to run the school.

The consultation will run until January 24 and people can have their say by visiting www.norfolk.citizenspace.com/consultation/re-use-of-education-playing-field-land-section-77

Printed copies of the consultation document can also be requested by emailing schoolreview@norfolk.gov.uk, and there will be a drop-in session where people can find out more at Fakenham Community Centre in Oak Street on Monday, January 6, 10am-12.30pm and 2pm-6pm.

Most Read

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Buyers ready to move to 78-home development

Site of 78-home development in Fakenham. Picture: Google Maps

Plans for new special school take step forward

The Fakenham College site. Picture: Ian Burt

Wildlife photographer has work recognised on international stage

Fakenham photographer, Barry Kettell had a couple photos commended at the international bird photography competition. Picture Barry Kettell

Controversial car park gets new owner

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Most Read

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Buyers ready to move to 78-home development

Site of 78-home development in Fakenham. Picture: Google Maps

Plans for new special school take step forward

The Fakenham College site. Picture: Ian Burt

Wildlife photographer has work recognised on international stage

Fakenham photographer, Barry Kettell had a couple photos commended at the international bird photography competition. Picture Barry Kettell

Controversial car park gets new owner

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Rural villages to be added to Mobile Post Office service

Mobile post office to serve new villages in Norfolk. Photo:Fabio De Paola/PA Wire

Plans for new special school take step forward

The Fakenham College site. Picture: Ian Burt

Christmas Tree Festival has the most successful year of fundraising

Over 50 Christmas trees will be decorated at Fakenham Parish Church this festive season to raise money for charity. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘It saved my life’ - How Surviving Winter appeal continues to helps heat homes in the cold

Volunteers of The Well in Gorleston. Picture: NCF

Boris Johnson urged to give Norfolk boost for roads and social care

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists