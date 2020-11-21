Plans for virtual Christmas tree festival revealed

The spectacular sight of trees lit up at 2016's Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival. Picture: Ian Burt

It’s only a week before the launch of a town’s virtual Christmas tree festival.

Fakenham parish church’s Christmas tree festival is entering its 20th year.

They decided back in April that rather than putting the event on hold for a year due to the pandemic, they would host it online to carry on supporting charities.

From November 26 until December 3 videos will be uploaded to the festival’s website every day promoting a different set of trees and charities.

The planned live-streamed service on ‘festival Sunday’, will not be broadcasted, but a pre-recorded service will be available.

There will also be a town trail competition, where 20 characters from the Christmas story are hiding in shop windows across Fakenham. Entry forms can be found online or at Sew Sweet or Bailey Bird and Warren.

Participants are asked to stay safe and follow all Covid guidelines as they go round the town.