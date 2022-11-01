Landowner has plans to transform field into space for community

Sharon Newman on her land at Goggs Mill, in Fakenham - Credit: Sharon Newman

After buying some land at auction, a Fakenham woman is hoping to transform the green space into an area for the community.

Sharon Newman purchased the site at Goggs Mill last year - and ultimately wants it to become a place for education and somewhere that enriches the life of the community.

As she formulates her plan, Mrs Newman, originally from Saxmundham, has moved a caravan and storage container onto the land.

Sharon Newman said the land at Goggs Mill, in Fakenham, will form part of an agricultural smallholding - Credit: Sharon Newman

The site will form part of an agricultural small holding, with hopes of creating an area where schoolchildren can learn about the local environment and wildlife.

Mrs Newman, a former teacher, also wants to create a 'zen' space for people to bask in the great outdoors - where they can also enjoy the company of her therapy dog.

She also wants there to be a quieter space for people who might be suffering with long-term illness.

The 58-year-old is currently working on turning her vision into a reality - with the aim of of submitting planning permission and then opening the site to the public by summer 2023.

“I want to create a legacy," said Mrs Newman. "I always want to enrich people's lives - that makes me very happy.

“I think the key is, I’ve always been a person who likes others. To me, it doesn't matter if it costs a bit; you get a sense of enrichment out of it, which is priceless.

“I also have a personal interest. My husband has major health conditions and, with Covid, I felt there was a lack of space to go outside and be safe."

Sharon Newman purchased some land at Goggs Mill, in Fakenham, last year, and is hoping to transform the space - Credit: Sharon Newman

She also wants to the site to be run using sustainable power, with solar panels on top of the storage container.

Mrs Newman's passion for the area stems from her childhood, when she spent many months in Fakenham. She would travel with her family to the market town and play in the River Wensum near Goggs' Mill, which was demolished in 1958.

Her sister married a serviceman who was based at RAF Sculthorpe.

As she pursues her project, Mrs Newman is looking for information on the mill and its history which will be used on a plaque at the site.

To share your photos or memories, email sharonnewman1984@gmail.com.