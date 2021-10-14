Plans could see office transformed into tattoo parlour
- Credit: Aaron McMillan
Proposals have been submitted which could result in an office space being turned into a tattoo studio.
The application, lodged by Ryan Hunt, relates to 7A Norwich Road in Fakenham.
The property is set to be leased to the applicant by the current landlord, A&B Management Services Ltd.
Documents sent to North Norfolk District Council state that the landlord has already given unofficial consent for a change of use at the premises for the purpose of it being used as a tattoo studio.
The space is on the first floor of the building and is accessed via a doorway which opens straight onto a public pathway.
You may also want to watch:
Inside the building is seven rooms, with the proposal aimed at changing the class of the building alone.
No structural work, either indoors or outside, will need to be undertaken.
Most Read
- 1 Shoe shop set to close after more than two decades in business
- 2 Mum pays tribute to 'everyone's sunshine' Kaiden, eight
- 3 13th century Norfolk church to be restored following lottery grant
- 4 Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country
- 5 Chris Packham to speak at north Norfolk climate event
- 6 Care home to close after inspectors brand it unsafe
- 7 Norfolk Covid-19 case rates increase slightly, with 55 in hospital
- 8 'A real gentleman' - Tributes to former headteacher who became a councillor
- 9 Margherita Taylor to film BBC1 'countryfile ramble' in north Norfolk
- 10 London Marathon runner raises £2,500 for charity close to his heart
To comment on the proposal, visit the NNDC planning portal and search for the reference number PF/21/2425. The standard consultation expiry date is Friday, October 29.