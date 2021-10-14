Plans could see office transformed into tattoo parlour

Published: 5:21 PM October 14, 2021

Plans have been submitted which could see offices at 7A Norwich Road in Fakenham transformed into a tattoo studio - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Proposals have been submitted which could result in an office space being turned into a tattoo studio.

The application, lodged by Ryan Hunt, relates to 7A Norwich Road in Fakenham.

The property is set to be leased to the applicant by the current landlord, A&B Management Services Ltd.

Documents sent to North Norfolk District Council state that the landlord has already given unofficial consent for a change of use at the premises for the purpose of it being used as a tattoo studio.

The space is on the first floor of the building and is accessed via a doorway which opens straight onto a public pathway.

Inside the building is seven rooms, with the proposal aimed at changing the class of the building alone.

No structural work, either indoors or outside, will need to be undertaken.

To comment on the proposal, visit the NNDC planning portal and search for the reference number PF/21/2425. The standard consultation expiry date is Friday, October 29.

