Weekend of events in Fakenham to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

The Fakenham Events Committee have outlined plans for three days of commemoration for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Matthew Farmer/PA

A market town’s event organisers have announced plans for a long weekend of celebrations to honour the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Fakenham Events Committee have outlined plans for three days of commemoration for Queen Elizabeth between June 2 and 4 as Her Majesty celebrates 70 years on the throne.

Across the three days, the committee has arranged a beacon lighting, a street party, and a fun afternoon as the country celebrates a long bank holiday weekend.

There will also be additional events being put on by the local historical group, and the town's parish church.

Millennium Park in Fakenham will be hosting events during the jubilee. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The town will come together on June 2 to light a beacon at Millennium Park at 9.45pm, this will tie in with all the beacons being lit around the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth to mark the celebrations.

The main event comes on June 3, where a street party will be held in the Market Place and Norwich Street from 12pm to 4pm.

People will be encouraged to bring their own tables, chairs, and food. There will be food available including a hog roast, drink stalls, cakes and bakes and boxed afternoon teas which can be pre-ordered from Jean Seppings. As well as music provided by Fakenham Town Band.

A street party will be held in the Market Place and Norwich Street for the event. - Credit: Archant

On June 4, the committee has arranged a fun afternoon to take place at Millennium Park, from 2pm to 7pm. There will be food and drink stalls, bringing your own picnic is also encouraged, as well as crafts stalls, and activities.

Local bands are being invited to play and Miss Aimee’s Dance School will perform during the event.

The Fakenham Archive are organising a display to be held in the Parish Church of celebrations held in Fakenham during The Queen’s reign.

The group say they are looking for as many photos as possible and have encouraged anyone who has any of previous jubilee celebrations in the town, or of the Coronation Day in Fakenham, to get in contact with them via email, fakenhamcommunityarchive@gmail.com, or calling them on 01328 863377.

The Fakenham Parish Church is hoping to hold a civic service on June 5.

There is still space available for anyone who would like to take a trade stand on both the Friday and Saturday events. Please contact fakenhameventscommittee@gmail.com if you wish to take advantage.