Search

Advanced search

Video

Mammoth charity beer challenge postponed

PUBLISHED: 10:43 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 09 April 2020

David and Rachel Holliday of Norfolk Brewhouse, home of Moon Gazer ales. Picture: Simon Buck Photography

David and Rachel Holliday of Norfolk Brewhouse, home of Moon Gazer ales. Picture: Simon Buck Photography

Archant

The plight of charities during the coronavirus outbreak has been highlighted by the organiser of a mammoth challenge which has been postponed due to the crisis.

David Holliday, from Moon Gazer ales, in Hindringham, north Norfolk, had planned to push a 76kg barrel of beer from north Norfolk to St Bart’s Hospital in central London for charity.

The 143-mile push would have raised much-needed awareness and funds for Norfolk-based testicular cancer charity, It’s on The Ball.

Mr Holliday fears many local charities will be forgotten with the current situation and said: “We have been in planning and training for the beer push for a year and were due to start our nine-day push on April 23.

“While we will announce a new date soon, it struck home to me just how many small, local charities like It’s on the Ball will suffer in the current climate.

“Quite rightly, the news and media are focusing on the virus and that won’t change anytime soon, and the government is supporting business and jobs, but what about the small charities?

“Their work and their need doesn’t go away, for example, across Norfolk young men this week will get potentially terminal testicular cancer which can so easily be avoided and cured by awareness, but, sadly, many will die needlessly.

“It will be really hard for small charities to make their voice heard at the moment and whichever charity we support we should try and do our best for them, even if it is just keeping their name and work in people’s minds.

“David’s beer push was designed to do just do that - raise awareness, calling in on schools, hospitals and business on the route to teach young men how to check themselves for this killer, little known cancer. None of which can now take place.”

MORE: Campaign to protect children during coronavirus lockdown

However, Mr Holliday is still able to keep training within the socially distancing guidelines, and is pushing the barrel for one hour each day around the streets where he lives.

Donations had already topped £2,200 towards his £5,000 target and he hopes people will understand and keep the donation pledged for the revised date.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Famous floating bar sold – and staying at its iconic harbour home

The Albatros in Wells has been sold. Picture: Brad Damms

‘We haven’t seen a child’: Norfolk couples stuck in lockdown Spain

Carole Dack, 70, from Norfolk was on Holiday in spain as the country went into lockdown. Picture: Carole Dack

New contractor starts collecting waste in North Norfolk

Serco is the new waste contractor in North Norfolk. Pictures: NNDC

Supermarkets ease shopping restrictions - but demand for online deliveries remains high

The queue at Lidl supermarket during the Coronavirus lockdown in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: Pub found not to have committed any offences during lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Famous floating bar sold – and staying at its iconic harbour home

The Albatros in Wells has been sold. Picture: Brad Damms

‘We haven’t seen a child’: Norfolk couples stuck in lockdown Spain

Carole Dack, 70, from Norfolk was on Holiday in spain as the country went into lockdown. Picture: Carole Dack

New contractor starts collecting waste in North Norfolk

Serco is the new waste contractor in North Norfolk. Pictures: NNDC

Supermarkets ease shopping restrictions - but demand for online deliveries remains high

The queue at Lidl supermarket during the Coronavirus lockdown in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: Pub found not to have committed any offences during lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Coronavirus: A dozen new deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘This is a public health emergency, not a public holiday’ - plea for Norfolk to spend Easter at home

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Photo : Steve Adams

‘It’s not the whole answer’ - charities say £750m coronavirus cash boost must be start of support

Claire Cullens, chief executive of Norfolk Community Foundation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mammoth charity beer challenge postponed

David and Rachel Holliday of Norfolk Brewhouse, home of Moon Gazer ales. Picture: Simon Buck Photography

Singer turns to the internet to keep career going during lockdown

Claire Barker, leader singer of The Claire Barker Band, vocal coach and chior leader. Picture: Howie Marsh
Drive 24