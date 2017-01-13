Man suspected of burglary being hunted by police
PUBLISHED: 15:02 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 17 February 2020
Archant
A man wanted on suspicion of burglary is being hunted by Norfolk police.
James Evans, aged 49, of no fixed abode, is also being sought for recall to prison and for failing to appear in court.
Evans is described as white, approximately 5ft 8 tall, with blue eyes, short, dark, brown hair, and a tattoo above his right ear.
He is known to travel across counties, and is expected to have been in Fakenham in the last month.
Anyone who may have seen Evans or know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 36/5605/20.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
