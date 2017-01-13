Man suspected of burglary being hunted by police

James Evans is being sought by Norfolk police. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A man wanted on suspicion of burglary is being hunted by Norfolk police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Evans, aged 49, of no fixed abode, is also being sought for recall to prison and for failing to appear in court.

You may also want to watch:

Evans is described as white, approximately 5ft 8 tall, with blue eyes, short, dark, brown hair, and a tattoo above his right ear.

He is known to travel across counties, and is expected to have been in Fakenham in the last month.

Anyone who may have seen Evans or know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 36/5605/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.