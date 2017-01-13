Search

Part-blind pony left for dead in Norfolk field

PUBLISHED: 15:36 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:36 09 May 2020

The pony Nightingale was found on grassland on a nature reserve in Great Ryburgh. Picture: RSPCA

Archant

An emaciated and partly-blind pony is fighting for its life after being left for dead at an Norfolk nature reserve.

The RSPCA is caring for the horse, named Nightingale, after she was found on grassland in Great Ryburgh, near Fakenham.

Jason Finch, RSPCA inspector, said: “Nightingale had been left to die. We were shocked at how emaciated she was and she was clearly terrified by her ordeal.

“We think she is aged between 10-15 years old and she was very skinny and blind in one eye.

“She had diarrhoea and she also has a sinus infection which caused discharge from her nose and she had an awful smell coming from her mouth.”

The RSPCA along with a vet, a field officer and people from Redwings Horse Sanctuary rescued the pony just over two weeks ago.

Mr Finch said the animal was terrified, but they managed to round her up using pen sections before taking her to a private boarding centre for urgent treatment.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Finch said: “She just seemed so dejected and her spirit was flat, who knows what this poor mare had been through in her life.

“Her condition is worrying and time will only tell if she has enough fight in her to get better. She’s on a course of antibiotics for her infection - but if it doesn’t clear then she will require further treatment which could include x-rays and a sinus flush.”

Nightingale has been wormed. The worms she passed were the length of a human hand.

Mr Finch said: “We are all hoping she has the strength to fight and that the infection can be brought under control.

“She’s so very sweet and nervous, it’s tragic that she has been just dumped in a field to die because she is no longer of value to whoever owned her previously.

“The people caring for her say that they are seeing small signs of improvement with her and she’s starting to eat a little now as well, but we do have to take one day at a time.”

Nightingale will remain in the RSPCA’s care, and she has been offered a home at Redwings if she pulls through.

The RSPCA has dealt with 365 animal incidents in Norfolk since the lockdown began.

