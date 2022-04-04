Upgrades to mobile networks could interfere with TV signal in Wells

Households in Wells may experience TV signal interference due to mobile network upgrades - Credit: Restore TV

Households in Wells are being told they could experience interference to their TV signal due to ongoing upgrades to mobile networks.

Mobile networks are currently being improved in the coastal town to boost speed and coverage.

And, while the upgrades should prove beneficial to mobile performance, they may impact television pictures.

Upgrades to mobile networks are currently taking place in Wells - Credit: Archant

It is being warned they might affect people watching TV services through an aerial such as Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView.

Issues could include intermittent sound, pixelated images or a complete loss of signal.

Residents are more likely to be impacted if they live in an area with weak digital television reception, have a TV signal booster or live close to a mobile mast.

Cable and satellite TV viewers, such as those signed up to Sky or Virgin, will not be affected.

Restore TV, run by mobile operators EE, Virgin Media O2, Three and Vodafone, is offering support to those who experience interference. You can call free on 0808 13 13 800.