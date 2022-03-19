Posties hail 'amazing' efforts to save injured Ukrainian animals
- Credit: Tony Miles
The generosity of Norfolk people has once again shone through following an outpouring of support for animals caught in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Posties of Fakenham - a fundraising group of postmen and women - have been astounded by the level of donations to its appeal in conjunction with shop Pets Paradise in Diss and Pride Animal Rescue charity in Fakenham.
The latter organisation is transporting much-needed items to a network of charities in Europe based variously in Romania, Poland and Ukraine.
The charity is then returning with animals needing rehoming.
Tony Miles, head of the Posties of Fakenham said the group wanted to do something that would make the biggest difference.
After researching he found that apart from some one-off collections, there was much being done in his local area to help animals.
Mr Miles said: “We really didn’t think we’d have such an amazing response, but we are completely overwhelmed with the support.
“Around 500kg of items have already been sent to Pride, which is our collection point, ranging from leads to carry cages and everything in between.
“We wouldn't be able to do it without everyone that is playing a part in the efforts – whether donating, sorting or transporting."
The posties' employers, Royal Mail, is fully backing the effort.
The site at Fakenham is taking donations on a weekly basis, while colleagues at Diss are then ensuring the items are dropped off at the sorting hub of the Pride charity shop.
Manager of Pets Paradise, Siven Cook added: “We really wanted to help out, mainly because of our passion for animals.
“Seeing people leaving personal belongings for the animals, for me, I would do the same.”
The posties are working to keep its “most needed” list up-to-date on Facebook, but it’s very difficult as things are changing quite quickly
They’ve held back on certain things since the initial plea, but the one thing that really is of urgency, is basic medical supplies, such as bandages.
They also say cat supplies are in short supply – carriers, collars and harnesses especially.
If you are able to donate, these can be dropped off at Pets Paradise, Unit 3, Hempton Road, Fakenham, NR21 7LA