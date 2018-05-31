Why are the posties in a north Norfolk town all in fancy dress?

Some of the 'Posties of Fakenham' in their fancy dress in aid of littlelifts. Picture: Posties of Fakenham Archant

What do Scooby-Doo, an astronaut and Fred Flinstone have in common?

The answer is that they’ve all been busy delivering the post to people in a North Norfolk town

Dubbed the ‘Posties of Fakenham’, the town’s delivery men and women have been lifting spirits and raising funds on their daily route by wearing fancy dress in aid of the breast cancer charity, littlelifts.

The charity was chosen as they have recently supported one of the wives of the Fakenham postal family, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

The team of around 16 posties have taken a range of guises including Scooby-Doo, a jester, Fred Flintstone, various sparkly dresses, a 118 costume, astronaut and a banana. All on loan from Arnie’s Attic, in Dereham.

A spokesperson for the group said: “It is unbelievable. It started off with ten people getting involved.

“It has created a real buzz. Seeing parents and children at the window, it has made a huge difference in these times, it has given us a lift too.

“We wanted to give her the choice of which charity to raise for, so she knows that we are thinking of her, and littlelifts was her number one choice, having received one of their brilliant boxes by her oncologist recently.”

They are asking people to donate online or directly to the postman while following the social distancing guidelines and have raised £1,250 in just under a week.

Donations can also be made at the Millers Walk post office in Fakenham, where staff members will be in fancy dress supporting the cause.

Founder of littlelifts, Oa Hackett, said: “We are extremely grateful to the Posties of Fakenham for their incredible spirit and efforts. We really appreciate their generous support during these tricky times.

“Those undergoing treatment for breast cancer are more vulnerable at the moment, and with charities across the nation struggling to meet their targets, we’re eternally grateful for all the help we receive.”

There is also a 54-mile cycle event planned, around the outskirts of their delivery route, and a run when such events are allowed to take place.

Donations for the posties of Fakenham can be made here