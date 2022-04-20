Market town's snooker club could close doors for good

A snooker club that has been in business since 2001 could close its doors for good after being told its lease will not be renewed.

Pot Black in Fakenham has been told its lease will not be renewed at the end of June, following six years of business at its plot on Cattle Market Street in the market town.

Alan Townsend, who owns the business - found near Fakenham Superbowl and James Beck Auction - will be the only business affected, as the bowling club has said it did not receive a similar letter.

The 72-year-old is currently selling off materials in the club.

Pot Black in Fakenham is currently up for sale. - Credit: Andrew Hadley

He admits that the club’s future is unclear as he is unsure whether he will find a new premise.

“It is a bit mixed, I’m 72 now, so maybe this will prompt me to think, ‘do I want to carry this on or not?',” he said.

“Maybe I should sit down and enjoy my retirement.

“Right now, all options are on the table, I have been looking for another premises, but that is not to say the right one is not out there for the club. But it all depends on how much work needs to be done to make it viable.

Pot Black in Fakenham, on Cattle Market Street. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“I would be daft not to look at selling on what I have if it comes to it.”

The landowner declined to comment.

Mr Townsend used to operate his the club near the town’s Tesco, on Oak Street, before moving into this new premises by Miller’s Walk back in 2016.

He added that the feeling among his current 140 members is one of disappointment: “Everyone is disappointed, unfortunately, it is what it is, if my lease is up, my lease is up, there is not so much I can do about that.”

Inside Pot Black in Fakenham. - Credit: Andrew Hadley

The whole club is currently up for sale. This includes three full-sized tables, a pool table with lights, three dart boards with fittings, and two game machines.

As well as a variety of soft furnishings, a bar which can be dismantled and reconstructed and comes with fridges, optics and all the fittings needed.

The stock included in the price is currently up for sale via Bradleys Countrywide.

If you are interested in buying it, you can contact Andrew Hadley, on 01603 320 033 or via email at andrew@bradleyscountrywide.co.uk