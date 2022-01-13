Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Inaugural Pride of Wells awards announced to 'honour the legends'

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:32 PM January 13, 2022
The inaugural Pride of Wells Awards has been launched

The inaugural Pride of Wells Awards has been launched - Credit: Mark Frary/Amanda Moffat

A coastal town is planning a very special night to celebrate the work of local heroes.

The inaugural 'Pride of Wells Awards' will take place on June 17 to recognise those who made a difference throughout 2021.

The inaugural Pride of Wells awards will take place on June 17.

The inaugural Pride of Wells awards will take place on June 17 to recognise those who made a difference in the town during 2021. - Credit: Amanda Moffat

The nomination process has begun and will continue until March 31. Members of the public can submit their choices at various nomination boxes across Wells.

They can be found at:

  • Alderman Peel High School
  • Co-op
  • Leftleys of Wells
  • The Post Office
  • Wells Community Hub Hospital
  • The Maltings
  • Wells Primary School and Nursery

A review of all nominations will then be carried out by the Pride of Wells team, who will draw up a shortlist before a voting panel selects the winners.

Proud local resident Philip Archer came up with the Pride of Wells Awards

Proud local resident Philip Archer came up with the Pride of Wells Awards - Credit: Philip Archer.

Proud local resident Philip Archer said he came up with the awards in a bid to "honour the legends of Wells and create something positive."

Most Read

  1. 1 Photographer captures stunning image of town's hidden gem
  2. 2 Celebration to mark 100 years since restoration of famous religious shrine
  3. 3 Two Land Rovers overturn on A148
  1. 4 'Does somebody have to die?' - plea for road be gritted amid icy weather
  2. 5 Music festival returning in 2022 after being cancelled three years in a row
  3. 6 How have Norfolk's market towns changed over the last decade?
  4. 7 Rotary club has late Christmas present for Fakenham charity
  5. 8 Famous ship could return to Norfolk by Easter after major refurbishment
  6. 9 Woman dies after crash on A148
  7. 10 Boris Johnson admits he attended 'BYOB' Downing Street gathering

He added: "2021 was a difficult year for all of us, but what we also saw was lots of support and hard work by people across our community.

“Whether it be people helping their neighbours with shopping, organisations and groups working on a larger scale, or just people quietly helping others, it feels right to say thank you and recognise those who went that extra mile”.

Categories include an 'achiever' gong for both under-18s and over-18s, team/group/organisation of the year, a community contribution award and a long service contribution prize. 

Wells Community Hospital. Picture: Ian Burt

Wells Community Hospital - Credit: IAN BURT

The awards ceremony itself will take place in the Hive Café and Gardens at Wells Community Hospital.

Sarah Peberday, general manager at the hospital, said: “We are always seeking ways we can support projects in the community and, when I saw Philip's post on social media asking for help, I got in touch straight away.

“Having overseen the community hub and foodbank during 2021, we have seen directly the benefit that the community's collective contribution has made to the lives of others.

“We know some may be surprised at being recognised, but it feels right to celebrate and say thank you.”

Sarah Peberday, general manager at Wells Community Hospital

Sarah Peberday, general manager at Wells Community Hospital - Credit: Simon Prince

Mr Archer has thanked sponsors for helping to make the event possible, as well as Wells Men’s Shed, Alderman Peel High School and Amanda Moffat for assisting with artwork and voting boxes.

For more information, call 01328 711996 or email admin@wellshospital.uk.

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CAPTION; Photos of LtoR, John Coppack who is taking over from Chris Thomas, a well know Fakenham Sho

Shop which 'kept town on its feet' to be replaced with new homes

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Taylor, CEO of Sapientia Education Trust. Picture: Nick Dunmur

'Strongest in the area' - headteacher sets goals for academy

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Councillor George Acheson and the heritage trail map PICTURE: Matt Farmer

New heritage trail map aimed at uncovering town's hidden gems

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Ami Pollard from Fakenham last saw Dixie on the night of August 5 before going into labour with her daughter.

Woman still hopes to find cat who went missing on the night she gave birth

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon