Inaugural Pride of Wells awards announced to 'honour the legends'

The inaugural Pride of Wells Awards has been launched - Credit: Mark Frary/Amanda Moffat

A coastal town is planning a very special night to celebrate the work of local heroes.

The inaugural 'Pride of Wells Awards' will take place on June 17 to recognise those who made a difference throughout 2021.

The nomination process has begun and will continue until March 31. Members of the public can submit their choices at various nomination boxes across Wells.

They can be found at:

Alderman Peel High School

Co-op

Leftleys of Wells

The Post Office

Wells Community Hub Hospital

The Maltings

Wells Primary School and Nursery

A review of all nominations will then be carried out by the Pride of Wells team, who will draw up a shortlist before a voting panel selects the winners.

Proud local resident Philip Archer came up with the Pride of Wells Awards - Credit: Philip Archer.

Proud local resident Philip Archer said he came up with the awards in a bid to "honour the legends of Wells and create something positive."

He added: "2021 was a difficult year for all of us, but what we also saw was lots of support and hard work by people across our community.

“Whether it be people helping their neighbours with shopping, organisations and groups working on a larger scale, or just people quietly helping others, it feels right to say thank you and recognise those who went that extra mile”.

Categories include an 'achiever' gong for both under-18s and over-18s, team/group/organisation of the year, a community contribution award and a long service contribution prize.

Wells Community Hospital - Credit: IAN BURT

The awards ceremony itself will take place in the Hive Café and Gardens at Wells Community Hospital.

Sarah Peberday, general manager at the hospital, said: “We are always seeking ways we can support projects in the community and, when I saw Philip's post on social media asking for help, I got in touch straight away.

“Having overseen the community hub and foodbank during 2021, we have seen directly the benefit that the community's collective contribution has made to the lives of others.

“We know some may be surprised at being recognised, but it feels right to celebrate and say thank you.”

Sarah Peberday, general manager at Wells Community Hospital - Credit: Simon Prince

Mr Archer has thanked sponsors for helping to make the event possible, as well as Wells Men’s Shed, Alderman Peel High School and Amanda Moffat for assisting with artwork and voting boxes.

For more information, call 01328 711996 or email admin@wellshospital.uk.