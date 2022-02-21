Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Organiser of new awards night calls on town for nomations

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:17 PM February 21, 2022
The inaugural Pride of Wells Awards has been launched

The inaugural Pride of Wells Awards has been launched - Credit: Mark Frary/Amanda Moffat

The organiser of a new awards night to celebrate local heroes is calling on the town to get their nominations in.

Sarah Peberday, general manager at Wells Community Hospital, is helping to organise the inaugural 'Pride of Wells Awards' on June 17 to recognise those who made a difference throughout 2021. She is calling on people to put names forward for awards.

Sarah Peberday, general manager at Wells Community Hospital

Sarah Peberday, general manager at Wells Community Hospital. - Credit: Simon Prince

Mrs Penerday is hoping not only to honour those helping the community but to inspire people.

“Every person who is nominated will receive a thank you from the town and committee,” she said.

“In the time we have gone through, that bit of positivity going out to someone is really well deserved.

“We also hope hearing of these nominations inspire other people to volunteer or go out of their way for someone else.”

Nominations close on March 31, voting boxes can be found across the town, including at the Co-Op, The Wells Maltings, and the high school.

Aaron McMillan
Aaron McMillan
Author Picture Icon
