Sport centre manager tries to reassure members amid cancellations

PUBLISHED: 10:23 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 25 September 2020

Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre has introduced timed gym session so equipment can be cleaned every hour. As well as enforcing social distancing and running a limited class time table. Picture: Caitlin Forster

A sport centre manager says people are already trying to cancel their memberships after new coronavirus restrictions were put in place.

Carl Fairbrother, general manager at Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre, said that with the rule of six now introduced into indoor team sports, some people had seen this as reason to seek a cancellation.

Mr Fairbrother has had advice sent to him by the government saying there are exceptions where groups can be larger than six people.

The guidance said that indoor sports or exercise classes for under-18s can take place in larger numbers, provided groups of more than six do not mix.

Adults can take part in outdoor organised sport and licensed physical outdoor activity in groups of more than six ‘provided it is organised by a national governing body, club, registered instructor/coach, business or charity; and/or involve someone who has received an official license to use equipment relevant to the activity’.

Despite passing on these details to others, Mr Fairbrother is still concerned about people trying to cancel their membership.

He said: “I’m just trying to educate my members with what is on the government’s website and tell the customers that there is nothing to worry about.

“We have to follow the restrictions.

“But, I feel the government has supported us massively with their campaign on health and fitness.”

The centre which closed for three months reopened in July.

Mr Fairbrother is now stressing to his members that ‘this is probably one of the safest places you can be’.

They have introduced timed gym session so equipment can be cleaned every hour. As well as enforcing social distancing and running a limited class timetable.

They have also invested in a fogging machine for sterilising and disinfecting areas in the gym.

The 30-year-old, who only began the job in January, said he had plans to try to tackle childhood obesity in Fakenham. He also wanted to introduce a doctors’ surgery referral service for older people to offer cheaper rates to try the gym and classes.

Both of the schemes have been put on hold due to the pandemic.

