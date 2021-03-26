'It's not viable' - Pubs react to vaccine passports

Published: 8:30 AM March 26, 2021

Publicans in North Norfolk say they would only check if their customers have been vaccinated if the government made it mandatory.

Boris Johnson said pub landlords could ban those who haven't been vaccinated - and they themselves should police it.

But landlords in Fakenham and Wells say they would only do this if they were made to.

Alie Hannam, landlord of The Crown in Fakenham said, “If that’s what the government asks me to do then yes. We take temperatures before people come in, or that’s what we were doing before this lockdown.”

When asked if she had the freedom to pick, she said: “If it was law, then I would obviously follow what was set down by the government. I would like to think that by the time I open all my elderly ‘regulars’ would have had the vaccine.

“I had my first jab a few weeks ago. I’m hoping that by everyone getting vaccinated we will be able to get back to some sort of normality.”

Cara Green, one of the owners of the Sculthorpe Aviator, said, “I don’t think so. Not unless the government makes it mandatory. I feel it will be isolating a lot of people who haven't had the chance to have their vaccine yet.

Mrs Green did say she would prefer people to have the vaccine but could be seen as hypocritical due to her younger staff likely not being vaccinated.

“For the safety of all customers and my staff, I would prefer people to have had the vaccine. However, considering the age of most of my staff, I could be seen as being a hypocrite as they are too young to be anywhere near receiving a vaccine and I would need them to work."

Andrew Cooke, co-director of the Golden Fleece in Wells-next-the-Sea, said he would not check if people were vaccinated.

“I just think we need to get on with it, we have done all we can,” he said.

“I do not think proof of vaccination is viable. We still have everything in place that we did before the lockdown and people will still be following the rules.

“We have to follow suit and just make the best of it.”

