How the Queen fell in love with a north Norfolk beach

While the Queen made no secret of her affection for Sandringham, it was not the only place in Norfolk for which she had great fondness.

Holkham and its magnificent beach, situated just a few miles from the royal estate, would often play host to the long-serving monarch during her visits to Nelson's County.

The Queen used to enjoy walking her corgis on Holkham beach, north Norfolk - Credit: Holkham National Nature Reserve

Over several decades, the vast sands provided the perfect location for the Queen to go horse riding or walk her beloved corgis.

But she was far from the first in her family to count Holkham as a favourite haunt.

The Queen Mother enjoyed numerous trips to this north Norfolk gem down the years, which saw her explore the estate and spend time at the majestic stately home.

The Queen would sometimes go horse riding on Holkham beach during her trips to Norfolk - Credit: Archant

Such was the Royal Family's adoration for Holkham beach, they had their own beach hut tucked away in the woods.

However, tragedy struck in 2003 when the chalet was destroyed in a fire, said to have been started deliberately.

While the Queen was often able to enjoy privacy at Holkham, there were occasional encounters with the public.

The Royal Family's beach hut was burnt down in 2003 - Credit: Archant

Thom Goddard, from London, had a chance meeting with the Queen in the 1990s after her Range Rover towing a horse box got stuck in mud.

The 46-year-old recalls the monarch winding down her window and asking for a push.

He said: "It was Easter 1994 and I was walking with my mum and step-father at Holkham.

“We came out of the trees and saw a Range Rover with a horse box stuck in the mud. We walked over and offered our help, only to be shocked by finding the Queen, all alone.

“She’d gone for an early morning ride at Holkham beach.

“In fact, we only discovered it was the Queen when she wound down her window and said 'would one mind giving one a push?'

“And so we did. And she got out of the mud. And then drove off without saying ‘thank you’!

"Still makes me smile and a nice way of remembering her.”

The path down to Holkham beach in north Norfolk - Credit: Archant

Paying tribute to the late Queen, a spokesman for the Holkham Estate said: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be missed deeply, including here at Holkham - our beach being a place Her Majesty enjoyed visiting.

"Her 70-year reign and unwavering dedication to her duties and the people she served was remarkable. We will remember Her Majesty with great warmth, affection, and admiration."