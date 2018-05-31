Search

Jumpers for jumpers as racecourse hosts Christmas charity event

PUBLISHED: 17:15 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 16 December 2019

One of the races at 2016 annual Christmas themed race day at Fakenham Racecourse. Picture: Fakenham Racecourse

© Raymond Taylor

Fakenham Racecourse is starting a run of charity events with a Christmas Jumpers day.

Families enjoying the annual Christmas themed day at Fakenham Racecourse in 2016. Picture: Fakenham RacecourseFamilies enjoying the annual Christmas themed day at Fakenham Racecourse in 2016. Picture: Fakenham Racecourse

Fakenham Racecourse is hoping to raise Christmas spirits and donations this week.

The racecourse's annual Christmas themed race day is supporting Save the Children, with a Christmas jumper day on Tuesday, December 17.

The racecourse, which already supports a number of charities, says it will be doing even more next year, including raising money for The Country Food Trust. They will have their own dedicated raceday next March.

People will be able to watch six races at the annual Christmas themed day at Fakenham Racecourse. Picture: Fakenham RacecoursePeople will be able to watch six races at the annual Christmas themed day at Fakenham Racecourse. Picture: Fakenham Racecourse

The marketing executive for Fakenham Racecourse, Dalia Courridge, said: "Save the Children is a wonderful charity and does an incredible amount of important work. We would love to support their initiative and encourage our racegoers to have some fun by wearing their favourite Christmas jumper whilst helping those in need and spreading the Christmas cheer."

Gates for the last race day of the year open at 11 am and the first race is at 12:40. Tickets are still available.

