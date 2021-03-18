Aerial photos capture Norfolk airbase in heyday

Published: 10:56 AM March 18, 2021

Inside the plane as it flys over the RAF Sculthorpe. - Credit: RSHC Collection

Photos from an aerial photographer have captured a Norfolk airbase back in the 50s.

The RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre was given the photos taken by Major Hugh Mckay, an aerial photographer who captured the base from the sky in 1954.

The photos inside the B-45 were shared by both him and his son, Bill Melton of the crew, pilot Oliver Naseby, co-pilot Loren Hiniker and rear gunner Bob Grill.

Copilot Loren Hiniker, Pilot Oliver Naseby, and rear gunner inside the B-45, Bob Grill. - Credit: RSHC Collection

Major Hugh Mckay came to Sculthorpe with the 19th tactical reconnaissance night photo squadron in 1954.

They took photos of Soviet military and industrial installations and they also carried out a spy flight over the Warsaw pact countries in 1955.

Ian Brown, curator at the Wicken Green centre was also donated Hiniker’s stein by their daughter and son in law Dian and Brian Verrall who visited the centre from California in August 2019.

“We are always thrilled to receive such sentimental family photos and items, and that the families are happy for us to give their treasured family memories a new home and for everyone visiting the centre to enjoy,” Mr Brown said.

The Wicken Green centre was also donated Hiniker’s stein by their daughter and son in law Dian and Brian Verrall. - Credit: Kevin.J.Osman

The pilot inside the B-45, Oliver Naseby - Credit: RSHC Collection

Co-pilot inside the plane, Loren Hiniker - Credit: RSHC Collection

Inside the B-45 aircraft. - Credit: RSHC Collection



