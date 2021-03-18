Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Aerial photos capture Norfolk airbase in heyday

Aaron McMillan

Published: 10:56 AM March 18, 2021   
Inside the plane as it fly over the field with the airbase just underneath

Inside the plane as it flys over the RAF Sculthorpe. - Credit: RSHC Collection

Photos from an aerial photographer have captured a Norfolk airbase back in the 50s.

The RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre was given the photos taken by Major Hugh Mckay, an aerial photographer who captured the base from the sky in 1954.

The photos inside the B-45 were shared by both him and his son, Bill Melton of the crew, pilot Oliver Naseby, co-pilot Loren Hiniker and rear gunner Bob Grill.

Three men sit on an army truck smoking

Copilot Loren Hiniker, Pilot Oliver Naseby, and rear gunner inside the B-45, Bob Grill. - Credit: RSHC Collection

Major Hugh Mckay came to Sculthorpe with the 19th tactical reconnaissance night photo squadron in 1954.

They took photos of Soviet military and industrial installations and they also carried out a spy flight over the Warsaw pact countries in 1955.

Ian Brown, curator at the Wicken Green centre was also donated Hiniker’s stein by their daughter and son in law Dian and Brian Verrall who visited the centre from California in August 2019.

“We are always thrilled to receive such sentimental family photos and items, and that the families are happy for us to give their treasured family memories a new home and for everyone visiting the centre to enjoy,” Mr Brown said.

Three people smile inside the raf centre with the stein

The Wicken Green centre was also donated Hiniker’s stein by their daughter and son in law Dian and Brian Verrall. - Credit: Kevin.J.Osman

A pilot inside the plane

The pilot inside the B-45, Oliver Naseby - Credit: RSHC Collection

A co-pilot inside the aircraft

Co-pilot inside the plane, Loren Hiniker - Credit: RSHC Collection

A plane flying just over their cockpit.

Inside the B-45 aircraft. - Credit: RSHC Collection


Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
