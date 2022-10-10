RAF museum secures new home after old chapel is gifted to community

Voluntters at RAF Sculthorpe Hertiage Cnetre began cleaning up Wicken Green chapel as they prepare to make it the cnetre's new home - Credit: RSHC

The future of a much-loved RAF museum has been secured after it was gifted a new home.

RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre (RSHC) revealed earlier this year its plans to move into the original airfield chapel, located a matter of yards from its current home in Wicken Green.

The former chapel building in Wicken Green has been gifted to the Wicken Green community by the Tattersett Business Park - Credit: RSHC

A fundraiser was launched with the aim of raising £30,000 to purchase the chapel and carry out renovation work.

However, on Sunday (October 9), museum curator Ian Brown announced the building has been gifted to the Wicken Green community by Tattersett Business Park, and will now be looked after by the heritage centre.

Speaking back in March about the need for a new home (the centre has outgrown its current site), Mr Brown said the chapel was the most suitable building on site.

RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre started fundraising on March 12 to move into the original airfield chapel, located just yards away from its current home. - Credit: RSHC

The need to move increased following the demolition of the base's old control tower.

Mr Brown said the chapel had been secured thanks to the hard work of the Wicken Green Management Company and Tattersett Business Park.

“We want to thank both of the aforementioned for their generous gesture in helping us carry on remembering the people of Sculthorpe,” he added.

Volunteers from RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre have begun work on the former chapel building in Wicken Green - Credit: RSHC

Already, the team at RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre have started work on regenerating the chapel site.

Over the weekend (October 8-9), RSHC volunteers helped clear way 30 years worth of overgrowth, with the assistance of Jon Court from Norfolk Tree Services.

They worked throughout the day and into the evening on Saturday and Sunday to eventually reveal the front of the building.

The original airfield chapel during a memorial service for the Hunstanton floods. - Credit: RSHC

After making a fantastic start, Mr Brown said further assistance would be needed from the community as the restoration project continues - even if simply by making cups of tea or sweeping up.

“We need everything: spare paint, tools, anything anyone can spare," he added. "It will be very much appreciated.

“We would also ask the local community to keep an eye out on the building until we can make it secure.”

RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre started fundraising on March 12 to move into the original airfield chapel, located just yards away from its current home - Credit: RSHC

Those who are able to assist in any way are asked to contact Mr Brown by emailing rshc1955@gmail.com.

To contribute to the project fundraiser via GoFundMe, visit gofund.me/1cd10781.

RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre started fundraising on March 12 to move into the original airfield chapel, located just yards away from its current home - Credit: RSHC