RAF heritage centre fundraising to turn chapel into new home
- Credit: RSHC
An RAF heritage centre which recently welcomed the Queen is hoping to move into a new home.
RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre started fundraising on March 12 to move into the original airfield chapel, located just yards from its current home in the Wicken Green centre, having outgrown it.
The centre, which is still celebrating a visit from Her Majesty, believes the chapel is the best building on the site, and the need has increased following the recent demolition of the base's control tower earlier this month.
The building is owned by a private landlord, with the aim to raise £30,000 to purchase the chapel and to carry out the renovation work. The centre has also received offers from local businesses offering help.
Ian Brown, the curator at the centre, said: “A lot of local people are connected with the base and for me, the chapel would be the perfect place to carry on our work.
“It is just sitting there at the moment, and it holds a lot of importance. We have Americans come over and tell us their parents were married there. Plus, it played a part in the Hunstanton flood memorial.
“The building is one of the last on-site which was constructed as part of the very heavy bomber conversion between 1944 and 1946.
“We’ve always wanted to have a building we could call our own. We have a lot of exciting things in place, but we just need that building to start looking ahead.”
The chapel is not its only hope for a new home, having been offered land on Wicken Green to build - but Mr Brown wants a building with strong links to the airbase’s past.
The curator also believes the recent success of the base shows that it is something worth saving.
“We really do need any support people can give to help us build on what has already been a fantastic start to this year with the model show being a huge success and of course the privilege of Her Majesty, The Queen paying us a private visit,” he added.
“We must be doing something right if the Queen comes to visit.
“To those who say that everything needs to be saved, here is your chance to help us make that happen.”
You can donate to the heritage centre by going to https://gofund.me/1cd10781