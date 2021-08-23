RAF Sculthorpe 'thrilled' as they open for first time in 17 months

Published: 4:33 PM August 23, 2021

The RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre enjoyed hundreds of visitors coming along to their reopening. - Credit: Kevin Osman

The centre at the Wicken Green Rural Centre reopened for the first time in 17 months on August 15 and welcomed back between 400 and 500 guests.

The day allowed them to showcase new items they collected throughout the last 17 months, including Freeman Kilpatrick's George Medal, and they were treated to a flyover by a BBMF Spitfire.

This particular Spitfire is a MK2 and was flown during the Battle of Britain in 1940.

Guests were treated to a flyover by a BBMF Spitfire. - Credit: Kevin Osman

Ian Brown, the curator of the centre, said: "We were thrilled that we have been able to reopen after 17 months of enforced closure.

“During that time we have massively improved the displays and information about Sculthorpe.”

The centre is next opening on September 5, when they will be welcoming the Norfolk Honda Owners Club to the centre.